KISS’ Gene Simmons Sells Las Vegas Home for No Profit

Posted on: March 22, 2023, 06:06h.

Last updated on: March 22, 2023, 06:28h.

KISS leader Gene Simmons and his wife, Shannon Tweed, have finally sold their Las Vegas mansion and an adjacent lot where Simmons had 137 trees planted. According to multiple reports, the 73-year basist and 66-year-old actress got $11M.

After two years, KISS leader Gene Simmons and his wife, Shannon Tweed, have sold their Las Vegas dream home without making a profit on it. (Image: IS Luxury, inset: people.com)

That’s $4M less than they listed the property for in 2021 and $2.5M less than an offer they reportedly received in November 2021.

It’s also only $200K more than they paid for the properties two years ago. With closing costs and other fees, any profit from the deal is unlikely.

The 11K square-foot mansion — built in 2016 at 7 Talus Court in suburban Henderson, Nev. — sits on a half-acre of mountainous terrain and features floor-to-ceiling windows, an 11-car garage, a commercial elevator, 11-seat theater, and stunning views of the nearby Las Vegas Strip. Its courtyard entrance is accessed via a walkway over a koi pond.

The mansion is located in the same high-end gated development called Ascaya, where Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is currently building a mansion on 6 acres.

The walkway to the house’s entrance is built over a koi pond. (Image: IS Luxury)

“Highlighted by glass walls and soaring geometrical spaces, the transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces are blurred by disappearing glass walls throughout,” according to real-estate marketing materials. “The disappearing glass walls throughout the property further blend the indoor space with the outdoor landscape. Inside the home, natural stone, wood accents, and unfinished concrete are paired together to create a sensory experience with dramatic linear artistry.”

In 2021, Simmons told TMZ he bought a home in Las Vegas because of its lack of state and estate taxes.

“It’s a beautiful place except for one thing,” he said. “My family doesn’t want to go there. They’re not going to put up with the heat and down the street there are strippers. They don’t want to deal with any of that.”

The 11K square-foot property includes an infinity pool. (Image: IS Luxury)

Since Simmons and his wife listed the property in 2021, they’d dropped their asking price steadily. At one point, Simmons even touted he would accept cryptocurrency.

Fortunately for him, that never transpired.

When asked if he would consider purchasing another house in the ears, Simmons told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2021: “Can you speak with God and change the weather?”