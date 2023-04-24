Kim K Attends ‘White Lotus’ Star’s Vegas Wedding

“White Lotus” star Lukas Gage wed celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton in a secret Las Vegas ceremony over the weekend attended by Appleton’s most famous client, Kim Kardashian, according to multiple reports. The wedding reportedly took place in front of Kardashian and five other guests at the Little White Chapel, the site of Ben Affleck’s wedding to Jennifer Lopez, Paul Newman’s to JoAnn Woodward, and Bruce Willis’ to Demi Moore.

‘White Lotus’ star Lukas Gage reportedly wed celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton this weekend in Vegas in front of Appleton’s most famous client. (Image: Instagram)

On Saturday, Kardashian posted an Instagram video to her 353M followers showing Usher serenading her and the happy couple in a VIP section at his “My Way” residency at the Park MGM. Kardashian had been scheduled to celebrate her 42nd birthday with an Usher concert last October, but those plans were scuttled by high winds.

Appleton, Gage, and Kim Kardashian pose for a photo before boarding her private plane back to LA. (Image: Instagram)

Kardashian also posted photos of her, Gage, and Appleton boarding her private plane back to LA, where Kardashian presented Appleton with the “Hair Artist of the Year” at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards.

Gage, 27, and Appleton, 39 — who shares two children with ex-wife, hair salon owner Katie Katon — got engaged earlier this month. They took their relationship public in February by posting vacation photos from Mexico on social media.

“I’m very happy,” Appleton told Drew Barrymore on her CBS-TV talk show last month, adding, “Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

In “White Lotus,” Gage played resort staffer Dillon, who shared an intimate scene with his boss Armond, played by Murray Bartlett.

Neither Gage, Appleton, nor Kardashian has commented on the wedding news, which was broken by Page Six and confirmed by TMZ.