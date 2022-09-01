Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Places First Legal Sports Bet in State

Posted on: September 1, 2022, 04:41h.

Last updated on: September 1, 2022, 08:09h.

Kansas’ Governor Laura Kelly placed the first legal sports wager in her state at noon today at the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas. Kelly bet $15 that the Kansas City Chiefs would win Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023. (No. 15 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ jersey number.)

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly places the first legal sports bet in her state Sept. 1, 2022. (Image: governor.kansas.gov)

“Go Chiefs!” the governor said.

While legal Kansas sports betting doesn’t officially launch until Thursday, Sept. 8, today served as a “soft launch” for four state-sponsored, privately operated casinos: Boot Hill Casino and Resort, Ford County near Dodge City, Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel in Pittsburg.

Every day, I hear from Kansans across the state who are eager to finally place legal wagers on sports,” the governor said. “I’m glad we were able to move quickly to get this bipartisan effort done in time for football season. Now, casinos, restaurants, and other venues will have another way to attract Kansans to their establishments — creating jobs and driving economic growth. And I’m willing to bet on that.”

Tribal casinos are still working to align contracts with Kansas for sports wagering. These casinos will be authorized to launch as soon as they are ready, according to the governor’s office.

In Other Chiefs News Today…

Today, the Kansas City football team announced BetMGM and DraftKings as their official sports-betting partners. The Chiefs’ agreement with BetMGM is a multi-year deal. That will include signage at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and marketing content on the team’s social media.

“As an industry leader in the space, we are excited to welcome BetMGM to Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a release from BetMGM. “We have invested significant time and energy advocating for sports wagering legislation and today’s announcement is going to open the doors for our fans to add to their experience for the 2022 season and beyond.”

BetMGM’s chief revenue officer, Matt Prevost, added: “With a rich history and a passionate fan base, the Kansas City Chiefs are an ideal partner. As we launch our sports betting platform in Kansas, we look forward to elevating the game day experience for Chiefs fans throughout the region.”

BetMGM has partnered with Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg to be its official sportsbook and is one of six mobile apps approved by state regulators to accept sports bets in Kansas.

The Kansas legislature approved sports gambling this spring. However, gamblers must be physically present in Kansas to participate. So wagers can’t be placed at Arrowhead Stadium because it’s located in Missouri.