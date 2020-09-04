Joe Biden Maintains 2020 Betting Lead, as Election Less Than 60 Days Out

Former Vice President Joe Biden is maintaining a small betting lead over President Donald Trump with less than 60 days until Americans head to the polls to pick their Commander-in-Chief.

Joe Biden, seen here this week visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin, is the betting favorite for the 2020 presidential election. (Image: Alex Wong/Getty)

The average of six sportsbooks permitted to take wagers on the 2020 presidential outcome has Biden at 50.5 percent, and Trump the underdog at 48.8 percent. The Democratic candidate’s 1.7-point lead has actually lengthened from earlier in the week when the gap was just a half of a point in Biden’s favor.

Trump seems to have momentum, however, as a week ago Biden held a 6.5-point commanding advantage. With the November 3 election now less than two months out, the campaign politicking is at full speed.

We need a president who will work to lower the temperature — not raise it. A president who will bring people together and find solutions to the challenges we face. That’s what I went to Kenosha to do today, and it’s what I’ll do every day in the White House,” Biden tweeted this week.

“Joe Hiden’ gets off his airplane, grabs and shakes a rather stunned man’s hand (like in the old days), then touches his (Joe’s) face and mask with the same hand. No crowd, no enthusiasm for Joe today,” Trump countered.

Political Market Likes Joe

PredictIt has Biden a more substantial favorite than the books. The online exchange facilitates the buying and selling of shares regarding US political outcomes, and operates legally under academic purposes with approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission,

The poll “Who will win the 2020 US presidential election?” has Biden as a heavy favorite, his shares trading at 59 cents. Trump is a distant second at 44 cents, and Democratic VP nominee California Sen. Kamala Harris third at five cents.

The polls continue to agree that Biden is the man to beat in November. The Real Clear Politics average of the latest national general election polls has Biden with a 7.1-point lead.

Trump’s best poll comes from Emerson, where he’s trailing by only two points. Biden’s best poll is the Economist/YouGov survey, where he leads by 11 points.

Blue Wave?

Democrats are hoping a Biden victory isn’t the only reason to celebrate when the election is said and done. Along with taking occupancy of the White House, the Dems plan to keep control of the US House of Representatives, and also take power in the Senate.

PredictIt bettors feel strongly the Democratic Party will maintain power in the House, their shares trading at 84 cents, to GOP shares at 18 cents. The upper chamber is a different story, Democratic shares at 56 cents and Republicans at 45 cents regarding Senate control following November 3.

The Republicans hold a 53-seat majority in the 100-seat Senate. Thirty-three seats are up for election, with RCP reporting that nine are toss-ups.