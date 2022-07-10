Jackpot: Laughlin Slot Player Wins More Than $1M in Nevada Casino

An unidentified player hit the jackpot for more than $1 million at Laughlin, Nev.’s Aquarius Casino Resort. The payout reportedly was won this week on a penny slot.

Laughlin, Nev.’s Aquarius Casino Resort, pictured above. A player won over $1 million this week on a slot there. (Image: Visit Laughlin)

The total prize worked out to $1,035,234.73. The player made a $4 spin, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

Details on the Wednesday jackpot were not immediately available. It appears the winner was shy about revealing his or her name.

The win was on a “Buffalo Diamond” machine. The machine is made by Aristocrat Gaming.

Recent Las Vegas Jackpots

In June, another mystery player won over $1.3M on a slot machine at the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The historic gaming venue is located in downtown Las Vegas.

The jackpot was $1,342,414.70. It was won on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

In May, another player hit it big, also on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine. It was at The D Hotel and Casino, also in downtown Las Vegas.

The D reported the slot player hit over a $1.4 million jackpot on May 4. The person chose not to release his or her name. But The D told the winner on Twitter, “Enjoy that massive win!”

Aristocrat Digital Gaming

In May, Aristocrat Gaming’s parent company, Aristocrat Leisure, reiterated its plan to jump into the digital gaming space. The gaming equipment manufacturer said in a filing with the Australian Securities Exchange that it was ready to tackle the growing market.

The winning slot at Laughlin, Nev.’s Aquarius Casino Resort, pictured above. It paid out over $1 million. (Image: Aquarius Casino Resort)

Aristocrat will launch an online casino business before the end of the year. The company, much like in the land-based gaming segment, wants to be a pioneer in the digital gambling space.

It is now creating its own real-money gaming (RMG) solution for the online market. This will provide online gambling software to casinos and other customers.

Two US customers would have it live in their states in 2022. A third would follow in 2023.

Aristocrat has already begun to market its new slot games, both physical machines as well as mobile games.

Customers can play the games, but they cannot gamble. RMG will soon be a third channel, as iGaming in the US continues to gain traction.

M&A Efforts

Last year, Aristocrat Leisure attempted to acquire Playtech for $2.84 billion. But that effort encountered headwinds, including competing bids from other suitors, and ultimately, Aristocrat’s inability to convince 75% of Playtech investors to approve the deal.