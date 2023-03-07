Jackpot: Kansas’ Prairie Band Casino Pays Out $1M to Lucky Player

Posted on: March 7, 2023, 10:06h.

Last updated on: March 7, 2023, 11:17h.

A man won over $1M last week after getting a royal flush at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort. On February 27, the player, identified as “Steven L.,” was at the Kansas gaming property trying his luck with Texas Hold’em.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort, pictured above. A lucky player won over $1M at the Kansas gaming property. (Image: TripAdvisor)

He made a $5 progressive bet, qualifying for a progressive payout. He had four of a kind earlier while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em, winning a minor progressive. Over three hours later, Steven L. got a five-card royal flush in hearts. He was given a King and Jack. The flop was the Ace, Queen, and 10.

The mega jackpot totaled $1,018,643, according to Kansas TV station WIBW.

The casino recently offered a linked progressive on Ultimate Texas Hold’em & Mississippi Stud tables. It has led to 661 progressive wins, which total more than $3.9M.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort is located in Mayetta, Kansas. It’s 24 miles north of Topeka and is owned by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

Caesars Entertainment Wins

A player won $341,831 on a progressive royal flush while playing Mississippi Stud Poker at Harrah's Laughlin Beach Resort over the weekend. She was identified as Megan of Olympia, Wash.

The win was announced on Monday via Harrah’s Laughlin’s Twitter feed. The Laughlin gaming property is located on the Colorado River, across from Arizona.

Another player won a $100K jackpot playing video poker over the weekend at a second Caesars Entertainment property, Caesars Palace Las Vegas. The mystery player was unidentified. Caesars Entertainment didn’t release details on the win.

Treasure at Treasure Island

There were also numerous winners at Las Vegas’ Treasure Island Hotel & Casino recently. Nine players, each from a different state, won jackpots totaling over $10K each at Treasure Island, according to Las Vegas TV station KTNV.