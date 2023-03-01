Casino Crime Round Up: Iowa Casino Fight Leads to Woman’s Bloody Injuries, Hospitalization

Posted on: March 1, 2023, 02:06h.

Last updated on: March 1, 2023, 02:06h.

A man allegedly kicked a woman in the head and punched her in the face last Thursday shortly after she tossed a drink at him at Iowa’s Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.

Iowa’s Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, pictured above. The casino was the site of an assault where a man allegedly punched and kicked a woman. She suffered numerous injuries. (Image: Booking.com)

The man, Nersius Adonliel Artisani, 50, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested while still in the casino. He was charged with willful injury causing serious injury. His bail was set at $25,000.

The incident began when the woman threw the drink at Artisani while the two were on the gaming floor.

He then waited for her to exit the casino. Once outside, he allegedly assaulted her and when she was on the ground, he kicked her, police said.

She suffered a broken jaw, broken facial bones, missing teeth, and a cut on her ear, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier newspaper. EMTs noticed she was bleeding when they treated her at the casino.

She initially was taken to Iowa’s MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. She was treated by doctors at the hospital then transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for specialized care.

Police did not release a motive for the dispute.

Man Allegedly Fed Puppy Vodka, Aspirin in Laughlin Casino

An Arizona man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly gave his small dog vodka, aspirin, and orange juice while at the Harrah’s Del Rio Hotel and Casino in Laughlin, Nev.

The puppy was lethargic and couldn’t walk after ingesting the mixture, Las Vegas TV station KSNV reported based on police reports.

The suspect, James Schulte, was charged with willful/malicious torture to kill a dog/cat/animal. He was booked at the Tucker Holding Facility then transferred to the Clark County Detention Center, where he remained in custody on Wednesday.

Before the incident, customers at a casino store on Saturday reported the man was carrying the dog and he told them the animal was dying. The suspect said he was going to “put him in the river when he died,” KSNV reported.

Schulte allegedly gave the dog four 500 mg aspirin tablets, the report added. But the suspect denied he gave the dog any aspirin.

The dog had a seizure three weeks ago, the suspect revealed. Schulte was attempting to make the dog comfortable, and planned to place the dog, once it passed away, in a river so it could float to Mexico, the report said.

Schulte had entered a room at the hotel with the dog and locked the door. He opened the door slightly to talk to police officers. He refused to leave the room, police said.

Eventually, he was apprehended by officers. It was unclear what happened to the dog, KSNV reported.

Poker Player Fatally Shot in Harlem Gambling Joint

Bryan Cummings, 40, of New York City, was shot and later died on Tuesday while playing poker in a Harlem apartment.

The bullet went into his torso, the New York Daily News reported. He was rushed to nearby Harlem Hospital. Cummings passed away a few hours later while undergoing treatment.

Before the shooting, Cummings got into a dispute with one or more of the other poker players in the apartment.

There were a half-dozen people at the poker table at the time. Each was either in their 40s or 50s, the Daily News reported.

A .9-mm shell casing was found by cops in the apartment.

Police did not know what the dispute was over. Nor did they initially know who fired the gun.

New York cops said Cummings was a member of the Bloods street gang.