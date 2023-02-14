(Extremely) Last-Minute Las Vegas Valentine’s Day Ideas

Posted on: February 14, 2023, 02:36h.

Last updated on: February 14, 2023, 03:20h.

So you find yourself in Vegas with your special someone on Valentine’s Day and you seriously forgot to buy a gift? We’re here to help, not to judge. Though all the good Valentine’s Day dinner reservations are taken, you’re lucky to have found yourself in the land of last-minute romantic gift ideas.

5 Star Helicopter Tours offers helicopter rides over the Las Vegas Strip. (Image: 5 Star Helicopter Tours)

Helicopter Ride

5 Star Helicopter Tours offers a breathtaking view of the Strip, including chocolate-covered strawberries, a rose, and a souvenir photo and frame. 5starhelicoptertours.com.

Flowers (and Much More)

The Miss Daisy Floral Shop offers a relationship-salvaging array of teddy bears, jewelry, sweets, and many more ways to say, “Did you like how I only pretended I didn’t remember what today was?” Run to 317 Desert Inn Road before it closes at 5 p.m.

Show Tickets

Tix4Tonight has discounted tickets for Valentine’s Day shows at its four kiosks (outside the Horseshoe, at the Showcase Mall, next to Harrahs, and at Circus Circus). Luckily, today isn’t a holiday, so you should have a full plate of regular shows to choose from. Present the tickets inside a Valentine’s Day card for maximum effect.

Weed Chocolate

The White Chocolate with Radiant Raspberries bar from Dreamland Chocolates is infused with cannabis oil. It’s available at Planet 13, the closest dispensary to the Las Vegas Strip, at 2548 W. Desert Inn Road.

This Louis Vuitton bag is $2,500 at Max Pawn. (Image: Max Pawn)

Luxury Pawned Gift

No, seriously. Max Pawn, at 6060 W. Sahara, has Tiffany jewelry, Hermes handbags, watches, and new Jimmy Choo shoes – all certified authentic — for as much as 70% off their original prices. Plus, they’re gift-boxed and wrapped with the words “MaxLux,” with no “pawn” in sight.

Pop the Question

Because nothing says “I was only pretending to forget about Valentine’s Day” better than a marriage proposal – and let’s face it, no one else is going to put up with you – the Bellagio offers a proposal experience allowing you to ask the most important question of your life in its Terrazza di Sogno with the Fountains of Bellagio in the background. (The area is private — in case you don’t receive the exact answer you were hoping for.) Packages include rose petals in the shape of a heart, 12 long-stemmed roses, champagne with a set of toasting flutes, chocolates, photography, and the ability to choose one fountain show song from a list of selections. Click here.

If the Answer is Yes …

The Cupid’s Arrow Package at the Little Vegas Chapel – available only on Valentine’s Day, includes a wedding ceremony, officiated license or ceremony certificate, pink three-rose bouquet and matching boutonniere, video recording, wedding coordinator, and, naturally, fuzzy dice. thelittlevegaschapel.com.

If they’re booked, or you don’t want to spend a dime on your wedding, the downtown Denny’s, at 400 Fremont St., is offering its pop-up wedding chapel — normally $200 — for no charge. The package includes music, champagne, dessert, an officiant, and two Grand Slam breakfasts. The offer’s good until 6 p.m. Call (702) 471-0056 to reserve.

If the Answer isn’t Yes …

From 5 p.m. until closing tonight, Dueling Axes at Area15 offers “Axes and Exes,” a special event where heartbroken singles can hang photos of their exes on the bull’s eye for inspired aim. Click here.