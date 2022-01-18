Jackpocket Lottery App Expands in New Jersey, as Mega Millions Climbs to $347M

Posted on: January 18, 2022, 12:35h.

Last updated on: January 18, 2022, 02:28h.

Jackpocket is officially available in New Jersey for download on Android smart devices through the Google Play store. Jackpocket’s iOS app for Apple products debuted last fall.

A promotional photograph shows the Jackpocket app in operation. Jackpocket for Android devices debuted in New Jersey this week. (Image: New York Post)

Jackpocket is a third-party lottery service that acts as a courier for lottery players. Third-party lottery apps are common in other parts of the world but remain limited in the United States. Jackpocket is the first such lottery app in the US to gain state licensures.

People inside New Jersey over the age of 18 can download and play a variety of lottery games. The app only allows games facilitated by the New Jersey Lottery and its interstate partners, such as Powerball and Mega Millions.

Jackpocket is licensed by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement through an operating agreement with Caesars Interactive Entertainment. Jackpocket recently completed its latest fundraising round with $120 million from investors.

App Function

Jackpocket is operational in nine states, plus DC. Along with New Jersey, Jackpocket can be downloaded and played in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Texas.

Jackpocket users can purchase tickets in any jurisdiction that they’re physically located in where the app is permitted. When a user purchases a lottery ticket through the app, Jackpocket completes the transaction with an official lottery retailer similar to a customer buying a draw game at a convenience store.

Winnings under $600 are credited to the player’s Jackpocket account. For wins exceeding $600, Jackpocket sends the user the winning ticket to be redeemed through the lottery where the game was won.

Jackpocket generates revenue by charging a nine percent commission on player deposits. Winnings deposited back to a player’s account are not subject to a fee, nor are withdrawals.

The largest legal mobile lottery win in US history was handled by Jackpocket in November when an app user won $9.4 million. The lucky winner, Carol, who works in health care and lives in Union County, N.J., said afterward that she had been using the Jackpocket app for a little more than a year. Carol won her fortune playing New Jersey’s Pick 6.

Mega Millions Growing

Jackpocket’s Google Play expansion in New Jersey comes as tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $347 million. The jackpot is the 41st largest in US history.

Mega Millions and Powerball are already making headlines in early 2022. Two lucky players in California and Wisconsin during the January 5 Powerball draw split a jackpot worth $632.6 million — the 11th-largest lottery prize in US history.

The odds of a Mega Millions ticket matching all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, plus DC, including in all nine states where Jackpocket is licensed and active.