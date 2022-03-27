Jackpocket Becomes Official Lottery Sponsor for Audacy’s New York Stations

Posted on: March 27, 2022, 06:24h.

Last updated on: March 27, 2022, 06:24h.

Jackpocket, a third-party app that allows people to buy lottery tickets online, announced this week that it reached an agreement with Audacy to be the radio and streaming audio content company’s “Official Mobile Lottery App” of its New York market.

Jackpocket, a third-party app that lets people buy lottery tickets online, now serves as the “Official Mobile Lottery App” for Audacy New York. Audacy operates some of the biggest radio stations in the New York City area. (Image: PR Newswire)

In a statement on Thursday, Jackpocket said the agreement allows Jackpocket to provide lottery recaps on Audacy’s New York stations. There’s also a provision allowing for enhanced content opportunities when either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots hit $300 million.

Audacy has a captivated audience of over seven million monthly listeners aged 18 and up in the New York City area, and we’re looking forward to sharing the option to play the lottery easily, conveniently, and safely,” Jackpocket founder and CEO Peter Sullivan said in the statement. “This partnership with Audacy New York will continue our mission of making the lottery more accessible to everyone.”

Among the stations Audacy owns in the New York City market include 1010 WINS, WFAN, and WCBS.

“This collaboration will utilize all our brands, from news to sports and music, in order to provide Jackpocket with multiple platforms to engage and inform consumers,” said Chris Oliviero, senior vice president and market manager for Audacy New York in a statement.

Millions Won by Jackpocket Users

Besides New York, lottery players in the following states also can get their tickets through Jackpocket: Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, DC.

It’s not quite the same as buying tickets online where iLottery is legal. Jackpocket users place orders for a ticket, and then the company completes the order at a licensed lottery retailer. The buyer gets a high-resolution image of both sides of the ticket, which Jackpocket then stores in a fireproof vault.

If the ticket’s a winner and under a certain threshold – $600 in New York – Jackpocket directs the winnings straight to the user’s account. For larger wins, Jackpocket will deliver the physical ticket to the buyer.

Jackpocket users have won more than $100 million in lottery prizes, according to the company. That includes eight people who won prizes of at least $1 million. The company does not take a cut of any winnings. Instead, it charges a fee at the time of the order.

Earlier this month, a New Jersey man won more than $820,000 playing the New Jersey Lottery’s Jersey Cash 5 game. The man, according to a Jackpocket release, played a quick pick while attending a co-worker’s retirement party on March 18. He got an email from Jackpocket notifying him of his big win as he was leaving for home.

Venmo Now an Option

Also earlier this month, Jackpocket announced that its app would begin accepting payments from players’ Venmo accounts.

The company said connecting with Venmo gives lottery players a “seamless” way of getting their tickets as quickly and conveniently as possible. That would add convenience to what has traditionally been a cash-only game. More than 83 million Americans use Venmo to make payments online.

Jackpocket said that players who use their app have access to responsible gaming protections. That includes the ability to establish daily deposit and wagering limits as well as registering for self-exclusion lists. Its app also provides contact information for problem gaming resources nationwide and state-specific programs in Colorado, New Jersey, and New York.

Last November, Jackpocket announced it raised $120 million in series D funding. That included investments from such people as Mark Cuban, Whitney Cummings, Kevin Hart, and Manny Machado.