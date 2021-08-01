Ben Affleck Reportedly Spotted at Monte Carlo Casino During European Getaway

Movie star Ben Affleck was seen playing at a gaming property in Monaco’s glamorous Monte Carlo for hours, according to a recent news report. No word on what game he is was playing, though he favors blackjack.

Ben Affleck sharing a quiet moment with Jennifer Lopez on board a yacht in Europe. Affleck took some time out from their holiday recently to reportedly visit a casino in Monte Carlo. (Image: New York Post)

The 48-year-old gambling fan was reported to be by himself at the gaming tables in the stylish venue last week, though girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 52, was rumored to be nearby.

Affleck was dressed in a black suit and a white shirt, the New York Post revealed.

His appearances at casinos appear to becoming more frequent. In June, the Hollywood actor was seen at Las Vegas’ Wynn Resort and Casino’s high limit room in an early morning stop, TMZ reported. The wardrobe for that visit was more casual: a black tee-shirt and a baseball cap. Sunglasses were tucked away.

The Post reported Affleck was accompanied in Las Vegas in June by Jennifer Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Lopez, 75.

Traveling with J-Lo

Affleck is currently on a holiday accompanied by Jennifer Lopez. They are traveling in Europe in an apparent rekindling of their romance, the Post said.

Last week, they were visiting the French Riviera. More recently, they were on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, the report said. Part of their holiday is being spent on a $130 million yacht, the UK Daily Mail revealed.

Card Counting Alleged in Vegas

Gambling has led to controversy for Affleck. Seven years ago, Affleck was banned from Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Casino for card counting. He has been defensive about his gambling skills.

He revealed in an interview with Details about his enthusiasm for blackjack, “I took some time to learn the game and became a decent blackjack player.”

And once I became decent, the casinos asked me not to play blackjack. I mean, the fact that being good at the game is against the rules at the casinos should tell you something about casinos.”

In 2014, the staff at the Hard Rock said enough is enough and reportedly banned Affleck from blackjack for life.

Card counting is a technique used by blackjack players to gain an advantage over the house. Players keep track of what cards have left the shoe. This allows them to know the composition of the remaining cards.

Affleck has certainly been successful at blackjack. Back in 2001, he had a reported $800,000 win at the Hard Rock’s blackjack tables.

He has also won in poker. Affleck won the 2004 California State Poker Championship, outlasting 90 entries who paid $10,000 each to claim the $356,400 first-place prize.

Affleck was also a key figure in the Molly’s Game scandal — underground high-stake poker games originally run at the Viper Room in West Hollywood. The incident reportedly inspired the 2018 movie, “Molly’s Game.”