Horseshoe Debuts on Las Vegas Strip, Bally’s Brand Gone for Now

Posted on: March 27, 2023, 04:21h.

Last updated on: March 27, 2023, 04:44h.

The Bally’s-to-Horseshoe rebranding is complete on the Las Vegas Strip, returning one iconic casino name to Sin City while removing another.

Caesars Entertainment’s Horseshoe Las Vegas. The venue officially took that name on March 24. (Image: Twitter/Caesars Entertainment)

Operated by Caesars Entertainment, the venue officially took the Horseshoe name last December, but it took several months for external marks and signage to be altered. Last Friday, Caesars held a celebration ceremony marking the end of the year-long transition.

The Horseshoe Casino was started by a gambler (Jack Binion) for gamblers in 1951. As the brand expanded to markets across the country over the years, Horseshoe has stayed true to its heritage, holding on to the thrilling spirit of no-limit betting. Caesars Entertainment now operates 10 Horseshoe properties throughout North America,” according to a statement.

In 2020, Caesars sold the Bally’s brand to the company previously known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings (TRWH) for a reported $20 million. Now, for the first time since 1986, the Bally’s name isn’t sported by a Las Vegas casino. The company known as Bally’s operates the Tropicana on the Strip and could eventually change that property’s branding.

Horseshoe Brand Iconic in Its Own Right

Horseshoe is one of the most history-rich brands in the gaming industry.

Harrah’s Entertainment acquired the Horseshoe gaming brand in 2004 as part of a $5.2 billion acquisition of Caesars and Binion’s Horseshoe in downtown Las Vegas. That venue opened seven decades ago, confirming the Horseshoe brand is among the most venerable in the Sin City casino gaming scene.

In addition to the Strip venue and one in Lake Charles, La. that was recently rebranded with the famous name, Caesars operates Horseshoe casino hotels in Baltimore, Colorado, at two gaming venues in Indiana, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Tunica, Miss., and in St. Louis. In Sin City, Caesars aims to give guests a taste of Horseshoe history.

“Upon entering the property, guests are immersed in the classic sophistication of the Horseshoe brand with design elements such as tooled leather, dramatic colors, and the signature gold horseshoe iconography throughout the casino floor and public areas,” added the operator in the statement.

Horseshoe Las Vegas Amenities

The newly renamed Strip venue will host the World Series of Poker (WSOP) this year, paying homage to the Binion family’s poker legacy. That event runs from May 30 through July 18.

Other amenities at the property include a WSOP Hall of Fame room, The ARCADE, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen, Jack Binion’s Steak, and M.Y. Asia, which was made famous by award-winning chef Martin Yan.

Jack Binion’s is replacing BLT Steak, which was closed during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Another comparable restaurant is located at Binion’s Gambling Hall in downtown Las Vegas.