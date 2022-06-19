Harry Reid Airport Sees Delays, Cancellations Impacting Las Vegas Weekend Travel

Posted on: June 19, 2022, 01:40h.

Last updated on: June 19, 2022, 01:40h.

Las Vegas airline passengers faced at least 150 delayed flights and 13 outright cancellations as of Saturday afternoon. Heavy winds were to blame for Saturday’s disruptions to air travel involving Harry Reid International Airport.

Harry Reid International Airport, pictured above. Passengers at the Las Vegas airport saw many delayed or cancelled flights this weekend. (Image: Wikimedia)

The airline glitches were reported as of 4:30 pm Saturday by FlightAware.com, an online flight tracking site. Flights to and from other US airports were also impacted by the foul weather.

Nationwide, 15,300 or more flights were delayed Saturday. About 4,800 flights across the US also were canceled as of Saturday afternoon. Among the cities impacted was Los Angles.

The delays and cancellations come as tourists plan to visit casinos and entertainment venues in Las Vegas for a weekend that includes both Father’s Day and Juneteenth. Juneteenth is a recently enacted federal holiday commemorating the freeing of enslaved Blacks.

Wind Gusts

Southern Nevada was among the regions that was experiencing a wind advisory. Winds on Saturday were predicted to be 20 to 30 mph. Gusts were up to 50 mph, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

Among the airlines which faced recent disruptions to flights was Breeze Airways. The new budget carrier just started a Las Vegas to Syracuse, N.Y. route. A Friday flight on this route was cancelled, KLAS said. A Breeze flight from Las Vegas to Richmond, Va. also was cancelled, the report said.

Also, national disruptions to air travel were seen on Thursday and Friday, Flightaware.com reported.

More than 2,000 flights were cancelled in the US on Friday. Bad weather was the cause of those disruptions. Also, more than 1,700 US flights were cancelled on Thursday.

Pilot Shortages

Beyond weather-related cancellations, other cancellations were being blamed nationally on a US pilot shortage. American, Southwest, Delta, and United Airlines were among those forced to cancel flights given the shortage of pilots.

Several air carriers are planning or considering boosting pilot salaries to lure more licensed pilots to their airlines.

Some of the pilot shortage was blamed on pent-up demand by passengers for air travel after vaccines became available for the COVID-19 pandemic, Insider, reported.

Higher Fuel Prices

Airlines are also facing higher fuel costs. That trend is impacting the decision to travel on the upcoming July 4 holiday. A recent survey by The Vacationer revealed that 13.40% of those who want to board a plane said fuel prices will affect their airline holiday travel plans.

In addition, Stephen Miller, director of research at UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research, told Casino.org last week that airfares “are high at the moment.”

“But the bottom seems to drop out of air ticket prices in September,” Miller said. “Rather than visit Las Vegas in summer, some may wait until fall.”