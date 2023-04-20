Harry Reid Airport Key Routes Closed to Motorists After Deadly Car Crash

Posted on: April 20, 2023, 11:14h.

Last updated on: April 20, 2023, 11:27h.

There were extensive delays for traffic heading to Harry Reid International Airport after a fatal three-car collision on Thursday morning.

The scene inside a Harry Reid Airport terminal, pictured above. Drivers to the airport faced major delays on Thursday due to a fatal accident. (Image: 411 Las Vegas)

Las Vegas motorists will find that the southbound lanes on Paradise Road before the entrance to the Airport Connector are closed to traffic, according to Las Vegas TV station KLAS. Multiple northbound lanes of Paradise Road were reported closed, too, Las Vegas TV station KSNV reported.

As of mid-morning, northbound Airport Connector traffic is being rerouted to Russell Road after the tunnel, according to KLAS. There was no time frame as to when the roads would reopen to traffic.

The airport advised in a tweet that drivers should “expect traffic delays for several hours. Utilize alternate routes and give extra time if heading to LAS.”

The accident took place at about 5:45 a.m. on Paradise Road, south of Russell Road.

The crash led to one vehicle rolling over. Two other vehicles were involved.

One Fatality

One man was declared dead at the accident scene. Police hadn’t released his identity as of Thursday morning.

At least two other victims were transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Authorities didn’t have updated information on their conditions as of mid-morning on Thursday.

The accident led to traffic delays on nearby roads and highways during the morning rush hour. Motorists were forced to find alternate routes if driving to Route 215.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers were on the scene through the morning while investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Being the only commercial airport in Las Vegas, the Harry Reid Airport traffic congestion may impact gamblers, tourists, convention attendees, and others who are driving or getting rides between the airport and hotels/casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, or those casinos in downtown Las Vegas.

Prior Delays

Earlier this week, Harry Reid passengers using Southwest Airlines found several delayed flights and a few canceled flights on Tuesday. The brief glitch was blamed on an intermittent technology issue that impacted Las Vegas and much of the US.

At least 202 Southwest flights at the Las Vegas airport were delayed on Tuesday. Three flights at Harry Reid also were canceled, the flight tracking site FlightAware reported.