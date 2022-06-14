Harrah’s Las Vegas Guest Wins $918K Mega Progressive Ultimate Texas Hold’em Jackpot

Harrah’s Las Vegas was the site of yet another recent life-changing win on the Strip.

The winning royal flush that delivered a lucky Ultimate Texas Hold’em player at Harrah’s Las Vegas a nearly $1 million jackpot. The guest was fortunate enough to hit the game’s Mega Progressive Jackpot. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

The Caesars Entertainment property tells Casino.org that a visitor from Arizona was the lucky winner of a $918,430 jackpot hit on the morning of Sunday, June 12. The winner — who opted to remain anonymous — said they plan to purchase a house in Arizona with the winnings.

Caesars says the fortunate patron was playing an Ultimate Texas Hold’em table game when they hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot. The winning hand was a royal flush of diamonds.

Explainer: Ultimate Texas Hold’em

Ultimate Texas Hold’em is similar to traditional Texas Hold’em, with one major difference being that the gambler plays against the dealer — not other players. The hand begins with the player placing a blind and ante bet.

Once the bets are placed, the player and dealer each receive two hole cards. The player can then check or raise four times the ante. The dealer then reveals three community cards.

From here, the player can check or bet two times the ante if they checked previously. If they bet four times the ante after the hole cards, the player cannot bet further and must check.

The final two community cards are now revealed. At this point, the player cannot bet further unless they checked in each of the previous two rounds. The player and dealer reveal their hole cards and the best combination wins.

With a progressive Ultimate Texas Hold’em table, the table provides an optional bet that gives the player a chance — albeit a slim one — at winning the ever-growing progressive pool. The jackpot is only won with a royal flush, meaning the odds are slim.

But that didn’t faze the anonymous Harrah’s Las Vegas guest, who won a small fortune last Sunday.

Jackpots Aplenty

Many guests arrive in Southern Nevada with dreams of striking it rich. And for those dreamers, Las Vegas hasn’t disappointed for many lucky guests of late.

It was only Tuesday, June 7, when a local Las Vegas resident won a $314,911 payout on a $5 wager playing video poker. The man, who also wished to remain anonymous, struck the jackpot at the Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas. The winner admitted to playing the video poker machines for many years before finally hitting the jackpot with a royal flush.

In May, a guest at The D Casino downtown hit a more than $1.4 million progressive while playing a Wheel of Fortune slot. The lucky winner also chose to remain anonymous.

The D’s $1.4 million payout — $1,437,768.17 to be exact — was preceded by another life-altering win in the Las Vegas Valley. Also in May, Harrah’s Las Vegas guest Chad Leyden hit a more than $253,000 prize playing Pai Gow after he hit the jackpot with five aces. The Iowa resident said he planned to spend some of his winnings with his wife once he returned home.