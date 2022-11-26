Harrah’s Atlantic City Thanksgiving Melee Leads to Three Slashed Victims — Video

Posted on: November 26, 2022, 12:59h.

Last updated on: November 26, 2022, 11:07h.

Atlantic City police continue to search for several assailants who are suspected of stabbing three victims at a local casino. The violent brawl took place early Thursday at The Pool at Harrah’s Resort and Casino Atlantic City.

Harrah’s Resort and Casino Atlantic City, pictured above. The casino was the site of a violent brawl on Thursday. (Image; Booking.com)

Three of the suspects are on the lam. Two of the suspects were identified as Dante Braxton, 24, and Jamile Rivera, 29, both of Atlantic City. Each is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Atlantic City police announced in a statement on Friday.

In addition, Kamal Allen, 34, of Bridgeton, New Jersey, is being sought for two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said.

Also, Akbar Pearson, 33, of Camden, New Jersey, was charged already with aggravated assault, the statement added.

Pearson and two other victims were stabbed or slashed during the fight. When police arrived, the violence was taking place at the casino’s valet area.

Each of the victims were initially treated at the casino following the 1:31 am fight. They were then transported to New Jersey’s AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. The victims are expected to recover.

Video of the fight was posted on social media sites.

Also, it was revealed that Braxton was arrested before the melee for his alleged involvement in drug dealing on Atlantic Avenue.

The Pool has a swimming pool as well as provides a bar and lounge.

Allen Worked in Violence Prevention

It was later revealed that Allen is an anti-violence task force worker from Atlantic City, BreakingAC.com, a local news site, reported. He is likely to be fired from his city post.

We’re aware of the incidents and the charges, and we’ve taken the position to terminate his employment, and we will move on as a unit,” Mayor Marty Small told BreakingAC.com.

“We gave him the opportunity, but as with any city employee who violates the terms of their employment, we have to make a decision,” Small added. “Our prayers go out to all who have been affected.”

Prior Violence

In an unrelated incident in September, a Philadelphia man was arrested for a fatal stabbing of another man at Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort. The violent attack took place in a hotel room.

The suspect was identified as Andrew James Osborne, 34. As of several weeks ago, he was in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to face charges in New Jersey. He’s facing counts of murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The victim was identified as Brian Wilkinson, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. He was pronounced dead in the room at the Boardwalk casino hotel, according to a statement released by Atlantic County Prosecutor William “Will” Reynolds.

An autopsy was performed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of death was stab wounds and the death was ruled a homicide.

Last December, another violent brawl took place also at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City. A victim was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

Several participants in the struggle were thrown to the floor and punched. One assailant used a chair to injure another person.