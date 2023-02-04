CASINO CRIME ROUND UP: Atlantic City Boardwalk Fire, Massachusetts Casino Evacuated

February 4, 2023

Last updated on: February 4, 2023, 06:14h.

Atlantic City firefighters braved frigid temperatures Friday night as they battled a blaze on the boardwalk across from the Ocean Casino Resort. Wind chill made it feel like 8 degrees above zero.

A fire across from Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort, pictured above. A firefighter was injured when battling the blaze. (Image: WPG)

The fire apparently began before 6 p.m. when debris under the boardwalk became inflamed, WPG, a local radio station reported.

The fire soon spread to the boardwalk. The flames continued to grow, but firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control by about 6:30 p.m. It took another hour before all the hotspots were extinguished, Patch reported.

An Atlantic City firefighter was injured after apparently falling through the boardwalk. Patch said. The firefighter suffered minor injuries, but reportedly went to a local hospital for treatment.

A possible cause of the fire was homeless people who sleep under the boardwalk building a fire to stay warm, according to initial reports. The flames may have unintentionally spread to the boardwalk.

Plainridge Park Casino Evacuated

Massachusetts’ Plainridge Park Casino was evacuated at about 2 p.m. Saturday after a gas leak. The leak apparently caused a sprinkler pipe to burst, state police said.

Parking lots were also evacuated as a result of the leak. The number of cars leaving the complex led to delays on Route 1 and local roads.

Plainridge Park is expected to reopen soon, WFXT, a Boston TV station, reported.

Sex Assault at Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Garage

New details were released this week on last month’s armed robbery and sex assault of a person at Tampa, Fla.’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s parking garage.

Police claim Dandre McNeil, 25, of Riverview, Fla. approached a person in the garage. He displayed a silver revolver and ordered the victim to hand over cash, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The victim tried to flee. McNeil caught up to the person, tackled the victim, and then the sexual assault took place, court documents said.

McNeil pulled up his pants, allowing the victim to knock him to the pavement with a push. The victim then ran toward the Seminole Police Department.

Police arrested McNeil on January 19. He remains in custody. No bail was set. He was arrested for other crimes, too.

Indiana Casino Winner Shot During Robbery

Two people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a prior shooting and robbery of a casino winner at an Evansville, Ind. motel.

David Flax, 30 and Bobbie Collins, 31, face several charges from the November 20 incident, WEVV, a local TV station, reported.

The victim, who was staying at Indiana’s Esquire Inn, invited Collins to his room. He told her he had just won money at a casino.

Collins came to the motel, but Flax was with her. He yelled out, “Give me all your money, or I will kill you,” WFIE, another local station, said.

The victim shoved Flax and tried to flee, but Flax shot him in the arm, police said.

The duo was arrested on January 30 for robbery and battery. Both were released from custody.