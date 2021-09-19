Golden Nugget Biloxi Casino Shooting Leaves One Dead, Suspect Held on $1M Bond

Posted on: September 18, 2021, 08:19h.

Last updated on: September 18, 2021, 08:19h.

A 30-year-old Alabama man remains in custody this weekend after he allegedly fatally shot another man on the gaming floor of the Golden Nugget Biloxi Hotel & Casino early Saturday. A Mississippi judge set bond at $1 million.

Jereme Lamond Jones, pictured above. He was charged with first-degree murder after a shooting at Golden Nugget Biloxi Casino in Mississippi. (Image: Biloxi Police)

Jereme Lamond Jones of Mobile was charged with first-degree murder. Jones later was taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

The victim was later identified as Randy Johnson, 41, of Gulfport, according to WLOX, a local TV station. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, police revealed in an online statement.

Emergency personnel initially treated Johnson at the crime scene. But he was declared dead at 12:56 am, a short time after getting shot.

He was wounded at “close range,” police said. Cops were first notified about the incident at 12:34 am.

Biloxi police got several calls about a shooting in the casino. The suspect had fled the area, witnesses further told cops.

Suspect Nabbed Near Bridge

A short time later, local cops were able to apprehend a suspect near Biloxi Bay Bridge. The bridge is about a mile from the casino.

The suspect was later identified as Jones. He was found with a pistol in his possession, police said.

Earlier, Jones and Johnson got into “a physical altercation outside the casino,” police add. Johnson then ran into the gaming property.

Jones ran after him. Jones shot and wounded him before running from the gaming property, police said.

No Other Injuries Reported

“No other citizens were injured during the altercation and it is currently unknown if Jones and the Victim knew each other, or what led up to the physical altercation,” Biloxi police said in the statement.

If convicted on the first-degree murder charge, Jones faces a sentence of life imprisonment. Jones will likely appear before a judge next week in a local criminal court. It is unclear what attorney will represent him in court.

Johnson is survived by two daughters and a son, WLOX said. He worked as a barber at King’s Barbershop in Gulfport, the report adds.

Biloxi police ask that anyone with information on the shooting to contact police headquarters at (228) 435-6112. Tips can also be phoned into Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or emailed to mscoastcrimestoppers.com

The Golden Nugget in Biloxi is located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The gaming floor has 1,159 slots, 49 table games, and a poker room.

Last October, the Golden Nugget was flooded and damaged during Hurricane Zeta. It was one of four gaming properties in Biloxi that required repairs following the hurricane.