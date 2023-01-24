Global Poker Awards Lineup Announced as the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure Begins

Posted on: January 24, 2023, 12:16h.

Last updated on: January 24, 2023, 12:35h.

The poker world is getting off to a strong start this year. Daniel Negreanu is making it to final tables, PokerStars is adding new multistate cash games, and the Global Poker Awards are ready to highlight the best of 2022.

2021 Global Poker Awards trophies sit on a poker table. The 2022 ceremony will be held in February and nominations are now in progress. (Image: Global Poker Index)

Negreanu, already with six World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelets and two World Poker Tour titles to his credit, had his ups and downs in 2022. He still managed to make some deep runs, though, and added another to get the new year going. A third-place finish in the PokerGO Cup was good for $124K, making him only the third player to earn over $50 million in live tournament action.

Hopefully for Negreanu, that’s a sign of what’s to come this year. In the meantime, it’s possible his name will appear as a finalist in the 2022 Global Poker Awards.

Showcasing The Best In The Business

The Global Poker Index (GPI) and The Hendon Mob have announced the categories for the awards program. The ceremony will be on March 3, with the PokerGO Studio at the Aria in Las Vegas hosting the event.

There are 29 categories, with winners receiving a trophy and bragging rights. Three of those trophies already have owners, as the categories and winners were already announced.

Stephen Song will receive two trophies – one for the GPI Player of the Year and the GPI Mid-Major Player of the Year. Cherish Andrews will take the third for winning the GPI Female Player of the Year.

That leaves 26 categories, among which are the GPI Breakout Player, Comeback Player, The Hendon Mob Award, and the GPI Award of Merit. There are also awards for activity off the felt, including Best Media Content: Video, Fans Choice: Poker Personality, and Best Podcast.

Last year, Ali Imsirovic won three awards, including GPI Player of the Year. Poker fans shouldn’t expect to see his name this year, though, following his suspension for alleged cheating.

The unidentified members of the voting panel should have received their ballots on Monday. Those cover the first round of voting, with the final round taking place on January 29. The nominees will be announced on February 2.

Fans Have Their Say, Too

The GPI Fans Choice Awards give poker fans a chance to weigh in on the possible winners of four categories. These include the “Fave Live Stream,” a new category, as well as Best Hand, Poker Personality, and Best Trophy.

The GPI also announced the opening of voting for the 2022 People’s Choice Award for Poker Personality write-in round. Fans can submit their nominations through the GPI website from now until February 1.

This is an open write-in, but names have to meet certain criteria to be considered. They must have made a “positive impact in the poker world” and needs to be someone who “works hard on and/or off the felt.”

After GPI cleans up the list of names, the top four finalists will advance to the second round. The final voting will begin on February 2 and run through February 9.

PokerStars Caribbean Adventure Cranks Up

The PokerStars Caribbean Adventure (PCA) is making its return after a four-year break. The $10,300 Main Event is getting started, and Day 1B is now underway.

The event has attracted a number of notable players from around the world. Chino Rheem returned to defend his title from 2019, the last time the event was held, and four-time WSOP winner Anthony Zinno has a seat as well.

Jason Wheeler, Chance Kornuth, Robert Kuhn, and Byron Kaverman, who are all WSOP bracelet winners, are enjoying the Caribbean sunshine and poker as well.

Right now, the prize pool stands at $1.82 million, with 92 players left. It will take a while to determine a winner, as the last day isn’t until January 29.