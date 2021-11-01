UK’s GambleAware Initiative On Treatment Service Proving Successful

GambleAware, the British problem gambling charity, has reached a record in the engagement of high-risk male gamblers. New data shows that the company has reached a 74% engagement rate in August for high-risk gamblers.

The UK’s GambleAware reports an uptick in contact with individuals seeking help with their gambling problems. The rate of contact has increased 41% in two years. Shown is an exclusion form, just one tool in combating the problem.(Credit: Shutterstock).

Last January, GambleAware launched a new $4.2m training program to increase the awareness of gambling harms. The campaign targeted high-risk gamblers between 22 and 55, with a core focus on men aged 25 to 34. The charity connected problem gamblers with addiction services across Great Britain.

New data from the company shows that there is a greater number of at-risk players that now agree to contact the NGTS (National Gambling Treatment Service) whenever they feel their gambling habit requires them to do so as the first step in their treatment. The percentage of at-risk gamblers in this group has grown to reach 60% of those polled in August, versus 47% in May of 2020.

More Gamblers Turn to GambleAware

According to the report, calls to the “National Gambling Helpline” increased by 41% during the last two years.

CEO of GambleAware CEO Zoë Osmond stated that it was encouraging to see that the campaign helps more people to seek treatment from gambling harms. It also enables the public to be aware of the availability of services for treatment.

A week ago, GambleAware, which has sought funding through several initiatives, made its H1 2021 donations figures public. The charity obtained £10.6 million ($14.4 million) in donations and pledges.

Donations from businesses will help the charity to reach its goals in keeping up with the NGTS. It will also continue to offer support to the Gambling Education Hub and the Annual Great Britain & Support Survey. In addition, it will allow it to carry out more campaigns for awareness and prevention.

GambleAware Partners With FutureGov

Today, GambleAware also announced a new collaboration with FutureGov. That’s a services company that engages in organizational change, stigma reduction, and data collation. FutureGov works with health services and social care, such as the NHS.

FutureGov, which is to be renamed TPXimpact, will help develop a new Outcomes Framework and Service Delivery Model. That will be used to inform the new NGTS that is to be created very soon. This project will be ready to be delivered to GambleAware by March 2022.

GambleAware and FutureGov will collaborate extensively on new projects moving forward. The objective is to continue to provide channels for those considered to have gambling problems in the UK to find relief. This will help casinos, as well, in their aim of offering a safe place for gaming enjoyment.

The new record of the NGTS campaign of GambleAware will encourage the charity to embark on greater service through FutureGov. The new project with FutureGov and GambleAware will make sure that the service is available, accessible, desirable and based on proven evidence. It will be created with the aid of existing and potential providers, as well as people who have experienced gambling harms.