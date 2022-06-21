Fremont Street Experience Shooting Victim Eulogized, Suspect on the Loose

Posted on: June 21, 2022, 07:13h.

Last updated on: June 21, 2022, 07:13h.

The man killed in a weekend shooting at the Fremont Street Experience was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Raymond Renova, 23. He worked as a tattoo artist and lived in Las Vegas.

Police cruisers respond to fatal shooting at the Fremont Street Experience, pictured above. Officers continue to seek a suspect. (Image: KSNV)

A second victim, who is unnamed, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was described as an “innocent bystander.”

The incident took place early Sunday. An apparent dispute led to a fight among several individuals. The situation escalated and one of the people pulled out a firearm. Bullets struck Renova and the second victim, KTNV, a local TV station, reported.

Renova was rushed to University Medical Center. He soon passed away. An autopsy revealed Renova’s death was a homicide.

His sister, Adreanna Renova, told KLAS, another local TV station, that she, her brother, and a cousin went out Saturday night. Then, violence struck.

“I hear gunshots and I walk out and see my brother on the floor dead,” Adreanna Renova said.

I just want to know why he did it,” she added. “Why? What was the reason?”

As of Tuesday, Metro police had yet to make an arrest in the case. The suspect was wearing black clothes that night, KLAS said. More details on his appearance were not released.

Police reviewed surveillance video and searched the crime scene for evidence and witnesses.

The Fremont Street Experience was closed temporarily after the shooting. The roads near the crime scene were blocked off by officers in the early morning hours so police could investigate the crime.

Beating, Kicking, Shooting

Kristy Santacruz, the victim’s aunt, told KLAS the shooter committed the act of a coward.

These were two young men being beaten and stomped on and then shot in the face,” Santacruz said. “And this guy is walking around … You coward, you think you did something.”

“They are still out there. They could do this to anybody,” Santacruz added.

The victim’s relatives went to the Fremont Street Experience on Monday to place memorials and notes.

GoFundMe Fundraiser

Renova’s father also posted a GoFundMe page online, so the family can cover funeral costs. As of early Tuesday it had raised $2,585. The goal is $10,000.

The family wants the service to be in California. He was recalled by his relatives.