Downtown Las Vegas Plaza Casino to Provide Smoke-Free Gambling Area

Posted on: June 14, 2022, 06:17h.

Last updated on: June 14, 2022, 06:29h.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino will soon unveil a dedicated smoke-free gaming space, officials announced today (June 14). It marks the first such tobacco-free casino space in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman at a press conference announcing upgrades to The Plaza, pictured above. One new space will be a smoke-free gaming area. (Image; KSNV)

The 2,500-square-foot space will also have opportunities for social media. Games seen on slot machine guru Brian Christopher’s social media channels will be available in the new space.

It will feature 80 slots, too. The space was formerly a Beer Garden, Eater Las Vegas said.

The way the world is going right now is moving to smoke-free,” Christopher told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Only 13% of the US population smokes, so they’re getting ahead of the curve, and I couldn’t be more proud for what they’re doing here.”

Nevada is one of 10 states where gamblers inside a commercial casino can smoke freely across the gaming floor. In Rhode Island, as of last month, Bally’s casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton no longer allow gamblers at table games to smoke. Also, Hard Rock International Chairman and Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen recently met with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) to discuss the escalating controversy regarding smoking inside Atlantic City casinos.

Four Upgrades at the Plaza

The smoke-free and social media space is one of four major upgrades to the Plaza that should open by December. They are each located on the Main Street façade. Construction begins this month.

Other upgrades include the Carousel Bar under the Plaza dome, a rooftop patio at Oscar’s Steakhouse, and a Pinkbox Doughnuts venue.

The Carousel Bar is made up of a 2,500-square-foot outdoor space. Oscar’s patio will be located above the new gaming space, the Review-Journal said.

The Plaza marked its 50th anniversary last year. The Plaza is across from the Fremont Street Experience.

The upgrades at the casino-hotel come as other improvements are being made in downtown Las Vegas.

We’ve always felt that Main Street would be the best street in downtown,” Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino, was quoted by the Review-Journal.

“That’s actually started to happen, with the bulk of the Arts District from the south. We see it every day, and that makes it a really exciting place to be.”

A Walkable Downtown

Jossel further explained being able to walk is a key element to a “great downtown.

“We see that happening on Main Street around us. You have Circa, Fremont Street Experience, Golden Gate, City Hall,” he added. “And then further south, you have 800 new residential units and Symphony Park, and the Smith Center.”

“And then you have the Plaza. And you bring it all together and you have a downtown that actually has walkability and connectivity.”

Among those attending the Plaza announcement were Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former mayor Oscar Goodman. The Plaza and Oscar’s Steakhouse will be open while construction takes place.