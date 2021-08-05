Suspect Flees in Shooting Death at Downtown Las Vegas Casino District

Posted on: August 5, 2021, 03:29h.

Last updated on: August 5, 2021, 03:29h.

Las Vegas police this week were searching for the gunman in a deadly shooting on Fremont Street in the downtown casino district. One man was killed in the incident.

Police investigate the site of a shooting death in downtown Las Vegas this week. The suspect ran away away after the early morning incident. (Image: KTNV-TV)

The shooting death resulted from a “physical altercation” between two men near an entertainment stage at Fremont and 3rd streets, said Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

During the 3:40 am fight on Wednesday, one man pulled out a handgun and shot the other man, Spencer said. The victim ran about a block and a half before collapsing. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, the lieutenant said.

Spencer said neither man appeared to have been a guest at any of the hotels in the area. Both sides of Fremont Street are lined with hotel-casinos.

The lieutenant said the suspect ran off after the shooting. He was identified as a Black male believed to be 30 to 35 years old, Spencer said. The victim was believed to be about the same age.

Authorities planned to view surveillance video of the incident, the lieutenant said.

“We’re still in the process of canvassing for video and trying to piece all that together,” Spencer said.

Crime Scene Secured

A guest at the Downtown Grand Hotel on 3rd Street told the Las Vegas Review-Journal she went to bed about 2 am and woke up to discover a crime scene outside.

The woman, identified as Alicia Cook of Pahrump, Nev., said she wanted to take her car out of the garage but couldn’t get to it because police had the area blocked off.

While waiting for the scene to clear, she told the newspaper she was going to hang out in the area and maybe visit the Mob Museum just north of Fremont Street.

Other Las Vegas Violence

In an unrelated incident, two woman were found shot to death this week in an apparent murder-suicide in a guest room at the off-Strip Palms Place Hotel & Spa south of downtown, police said. The women have been identified as April Montgomery, 39, who shot and killed her wife, Josie Tyler-Montgomery, 39, before shooting herself, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

In recent months, the combined city-county police department, known locally as Metro, has renewed its effort to crack down on crime in tourists areas downtown and on the Strip.

Several times over the past few weeks, Capt. Dori Koren has tweeted pictures of illegal weapons and narcotics confiscated from criminal suspects on or near the Strip. Authorities recently retrieved a gold-plated AK-47 from one suspect.

Koren often provides commentary to accompany the tweets. In one tweet last month showing a confiscated handgun, Koren said officers were “in the right place at the right time.”

“Our cops observed a women being pushed out of a moving vehicle,” he tweeted. “They quickly took action, provided medical attention, arrested the driver, and recovered this illegal gun from the suspect.”