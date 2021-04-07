Four Men Face Multiple Charges After Robbery of Nevada Casino Players

Posted on: April 6, 2021, 06:48h.

Last updated on: April 6, 2021, 06:50h.

A fourth suspect was arrested this week in connection with a violent armed robbery in March of two men. The pair had just left an Incline, Nev. gaming property when they were held up.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport shown here. On Sunday, Tristian Summers, 21, of Incline Village, Nev., was apprehended at the airport by Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies. He was charged in connection with a March robbery. (Image: Reno-Tahoe International Airport)

Tristian Summers, 21, of Incline Village, was apprehended Sunday by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. He had flown to the airport from Mexico.

Summers was charged with: robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, and assault with the use of a deadly weapon.

He was being held without bail Tuesday in the Washoe County Jail.

On March 21, Summers was among four men who had met the two other men while in a local unnamed casino, according to the sheriff’s office. The duo had been gambling.

The six men left the gaming property together and at about 3 am began walking to a nearby bar. During the walk, one of the suspects allegedly displayed a firearm.

One Victim Struck in Head During Holdup

Then, one of the suspects allegedly ordered both victims to hand over their wallets.

One of the men complied with the demand, the sheriff’s office said. But the other victim refused.

In response, the second man was allegedly struck in the head by the man holding the firearm. The injuries did not appear life-threatening. It was unclear how much money the suspects stole.

Shortly after the robbery, the three other suspects were arrested. Cameron Valois, 20, of Tahoe City, Calif., remained in the Washoe County Jail on Tuesday. Tyler Bellig and Christopher Rehberger, both 21 and both of Reno, each posted bail on March 23.

Three Suspects Allegedly Broke Into House

Deputies also claim the three suspects broke into a local house at about 5 am on March 21 and stole hydrocodone pills and other items. The resident was asleep in the house at the time of the theft.

About six hours after the burglary, the trio were in a car that was pulled over by police.

Each of the trio were charged with: battery with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, residential burglary, possession of stolen property, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The cases against each of the four suspects were turned over to local prosecutors. If convicted, each of the four could face decades in prison.