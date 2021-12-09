Former TikTok Exec to Lead PickGuru as it Receives UK Gaming License

Social gaming platform PickGuru is entering the UK gaming space. The move comes following the approval of its license by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). Since it’s a platform that emphasizes social interaction, it’s no surprise that its new CEO will be a former TikTok executive.

The concept is a platform that delivers a “social gaming disruptor” linking real money betting and live sports and newly-appointed CEO, Olly Roland-Jones, says it will be a “game-changer” for the sports betting industry.

A number of big-name companies think so, too. Some have already backed the platform, including Adam Perrin, the cofounder of Masomo Games and ex-brand director at Paddy Power. It is also supported by the sports marketing agency, Pitch International cofounders Jon Owen and Jon Youwell, and the tech-firm Marshmallow founders Oliver and Alexander Kent-Braham, among others.

The company collected around US$3.43 million in seed money so far.

PickGuru was envisioned by Oliver Slipper, the cofounder of Stats Perform at DAZN.

Unique Twist to the Sports Betting Paradigm

Users of the platform can create challenges and competitions tied to a number of live games. Receiving a license by the UKGC is a “significant step” in the company’s evolution, according to co-founder and COO Paul Watkins.

We really try to emphasise the skill aspect of our games, whilst keeping a firm eye on responsibility. We’re really excited to welcome users onboard and we’re confident they will love the experience,” said Paul Cobley, chief technical officer and co-founder of PickGuru.

With the license in hand, PickGuru will be able to give platform users access to competitive sports challenges and real-time data feeds, all for real money prizes.

That’s in contrast to most sports betting, which is passive, in a certain sense. Wagers are placed and then bettors can only wait for the outcome to be revealed. PickGuru wants to enhance engagement and bring sports betting and sports watching closer together.

Social Guru to Lead PickGuru

To help push the company’s model forward, PickGuru will rely on Olly Roland-Jones. He has been announced as the company’s new CEO, operating out of London. With experience as a partnership executive for TikTok, Roland-Jones should understand the social aspect of what the platform is creating.

His role at TikTok focused on sports partnerships, and, according to his LinkedIn profile, he is also the co-founder and former director of onSport. Prior to that, he was the GM for cleverGames.