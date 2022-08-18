Fontainebleau Las Vegas Reveals Luxury Retail Shopping Concept

Posted on: August 18, 2022, 03:22h.

Last updated on: August 18, 2022, 12:42h.

The long-delayed Fontainebleau Las Vegas has unveiled its forthcoming luxury retail shopping corridor that will complement the casino resort when it opens late next year.

An artist’s rendering provides a first look at the retail shops at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The casino resort is targeting a late 2023 opening on the Las Vegas Strip. (Image: Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Fontainebleau Development, which owns the historic Fontainebleau Miami Beach, first proposed a Fontainebleau on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005. A recession, a pandemic, and the unfinished casino resort changing hands several times resulted in the towering 67-story blue structure remaining unfinished on the Strip’s northern end.

But the property that has reminded Southern Nevada of the 2008 Great Recession is finally nearing completion. Koch Real Estate Investments, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, acquired the development in February 2021 for an undisclosed sum. The conglomerate controlled by billionaire Charles Koch invited Fontainebleau Development back to finish what it started.

Fontainebleau Development, controlled by Jeffrey Soffer, is assisting Koch in completing the Las Vegas casino and resort and will then manage its operations. Soffer says the goal is to create a new standard of modern-day luxury on the Strip that brings the design and South Beach vibe to the Nevada desert.

Retail Space

An integrated resort such as Fontainebleau Las Vegas wouldn’t be complete without luxury shopping. Fontainebleau Development says its Strip property will create “the next generation of the retail shopping experience and culture.”

This week, renderings provide a sneak peek at the casino’s shopping district. The roughly 90,000-square-foot retail complex is set to feature open, expansive spaces adorned by marble floors and columns with gold touches throughout.

All facets of the resort have been thoughtfully considered with chic, sophisticated, and elegant architectural design and elements that echo the DNA of our brand,” said Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson.

Mufson says that unlike shopping inside many other Las Vegas Strip resorts, the Fontainebleau’s retail area will be located just off the property’s casino floor. About 35 retail occupancies will be available for lease.

Winter 2023 is Coming

Fontainebleau plans to announce its retail shopping vendors in the coming months. The announcements, resort officials say, will help build momentum and excitement leading up to the casino’s grand opening.

At its iconic Miami Beach property, the Fontainebleau retail shopping vendors list Ida & Harry, Bleau Signature, Aquamarine, Morris & Co., and Lapis.

Fontainebleau Development continues to target a winter 2023 opening. The resort will include 3,700 guestrooms, more than 550,000 square feet of convention space, a luxury spa, various pool experiences, and a collection of restaurants.

The Fontainebleau will be just the second from-the-ground-up casino to open on the Strip since The Cosmopolitan in 2010. Resorts World ended the dry spell when it opened on the Strip’s northern end in June 2021.