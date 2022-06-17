Floyd Mayweather Joins LeBron James in Lobbying NBA for Las Vegas Team

Posted on: June 17, 2022, 08:53h.

Last updated on: June 17, 2022, 09:32h.

Floyd Mayweather is the latest global superstar to voice his support for bringing Sin City an NBA franchise.

Floyd Mayweather says he’s working diligently to bring Las Vegas an NBA franchise. But league Commissioner Adam Silver has said no such expansion plans are in the works. Mayweather and LeBron James both believe Las Vegas would be perfect to land an NBA team. (Image: Getty)

Speaking this week at Penn National Gaming’s M Resort Spa Casino south of the Las Vegas Strip in Henderson, “Money” Mayweather echoed LeBron James’ recent comments that Southern Nevada is a most ideal destination for the NBA. Mayweather told the media that he’s been working behind the scenes to make it a reality.

I’ve been talking to certain individuals for the last six months,” Mayweather revealed, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That’s something I’ve been working on behind the scenes, but I’ve never came out and publicly talked about that with the media.”

Mayweather might be opening up about his NBA efforts after LeBron last week stated publicly his wishes to own an NBA team when his playing days are over. And the four-time NBA champion says Las Vegas would be on his short list of host cities.

The Golden State Warriors last night won their fourth NBA title in eight years with a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics, winning the series 4-2. The Warriors were slight Finals favorites at -155 to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy. A $100 pre-Finals bet on that line netted $64.52.

Looking to next year, the Warriors are the futures front-runners to defend their title at 6/1. Golden State shares the line with the Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Brooklyn Nets.

Expansion on Hold

Though two of the most recognizable figures in all of sports have said they want an NBA team in Las Vegas, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said prior to the Warriors-Celtics finals that the league isn’t currently considering expansion. Responding to a question regarding rumors that the NBA was seriously considering an expansion team for either Las Vegas or Seattle, Silver tried to put those rumblings to rest.

That talk is not true. We are not discussing that at this time. As I’ve said before, at some point this league will invariably expand. Just not at this moment that we’re discussing it,” Silver answered.

The NBA currently consists of 30 teams, the same number of teams that have been in place for the past 18 years. The last time the league expanded was in 2004 with the Charlotte Bobcats — now Hornets.

Mayweather May Not Have Financial Wherewithal

Forbes reports that the average value of an NBA franchise is nearly $2.5 billion. Floyd Mayweather’s estimated career earnings are slightly north of $1 billion.

Mayweather’s net worth is likely far less, financial media outlets suggesting it’s likely in the neighborhood of $450 million to $560 million. Mayweather is known to be a high-stakes sports bettor, and while he flaunts his massive wins, he rarely reveals his losses.

Mayweather’s decision to twice come out of retirement, the second to fight Conor McGregor, the UFC star who had never boxed professionally, was seen as a money play by many boxing critics. Mayweather’s bout with McGregor recorded the second-highest pay-per-view revenue in boxing history, and reportedly delivered the five-division boxing champ a $280 million payday.