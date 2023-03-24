Tom Brady to Become Part Owner of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces

Tom Brady is coming to Las Vegas, but Raiders fans shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet.

Tom Brady embraces Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, with then-Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak watching, after an Aces game at Michelob ULTRA Arena last May. On Thursday, the WNBA team announced the recently retired quarterback purchased a stake in the team from owner Mark Davis. (Image: KSNV-TV)

The legendary quarterback, who announced his (re)retirement last month, jumped on Twitter Thursday evening to announce he’s joining the Las Vegas Aces. He acquired a stake in the WNBA defending champions from team owner – and Raiders owner – Mark Davis.

Terms were not disclosed.

Brady said he’s been a fan of women’s sports since he was a kid, as his older sisters were all athletes as well.

I admire all the work the Aces players and staff, and what the WNBA continues to do to grow the sport and to empower the future generations of female athletes – one I have in my own family – and I’m ready to contribute in any way possible as a member of such a great organization,” Brady said in the video statement.

Brady, 45, played 23 seasons in the NFL, including 20 with the New England Patriots, before finishing up his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He holds NFL records for passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649), and Super Bowl titles (seven). After winning six with the Patriots, Brady won his final Super Bowl in 2021, his first with the Bucs.

Honored to be joining the @LVAces family, a world class organization with a team of incredible athletes pic.twitter.com/JGU4tndZR2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 23, 2023

Watching Aces Play Piqued Brady’s Interest

Previously the San Antonio Stars, the team moved to Las Vegas before the 2018 season and became the Aces. Davis purchased the WNBA team from MGM Resorts International two years ago after bringing the Raiders to town for the 2020 season.

“Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court,” Davis said in a statement. “Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole.”

The team said Brady’s interest in joining the Aces began after he watched a game last season at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Brady’s acquisition will require league approval, but league Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued a statement saying the WNBA is “thrilled” to see Brady’s interest and support.

“We are pleased to see the incredible momentum around the WNBA continue as evidenced by our recent league and team equity deals,” Engelbert said.

Vegas Evolving Into a Sports Town

Brady’s decision to buy into the Aces comes when interest in Las Vegas as a sports city – and not just a sports betting city – continues to grow.

With the Raiders, Aces, and Vegas Golden Knights, the city has teams in three major professional sports. In addition, the town is almost always cited as a prime candidate for expansion franchises or teams that may relocate – such as MLB’s Oakland A’s.

There have even been reports linking LeBron James to a potential NBA franchise in Las Vegas, and James himself even discussed it last month before the league’s All-Star Game.

“Vegas is a really cool city, and they’re doing some great things in sports these days… we’ll see what happens and go from there,” he said.