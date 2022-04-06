Fifth Street Gaming Planning First Dedicated Latino Casino in Las Vegas

Fifth Street Gaming (FSG) announced today that it’s refurbishing it’s Lucky Club Hotel & Casino in North Las Vegas into a dedicated Latino gaming venue. It will be the first of its kind in the US.

The Lucky Club Hotel & Casino in North Las Vegas. Operator Fifth Street Gaming is planning to turn it into a dedicated Latino venue. (Image: Visit Las Vegas)

The Las Vegas-based gaming company is partnering with Ojos Locos Sports Cantina on the project. Founded in 2010, Dallas-based Ojos Locos operates 18 cantina/sports bar-concept restaurants in Texas, three in Arizona, and one in New Mexico.

When the renovation is complete in December, the revamped property will house a 10,000-square-foot casino, 10,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor entertainment space and a restaurant able to accommodate nearly 300 guests,” said the companies in a statement. “The hotel-casino will continue to offer a robust calendar of concerts featuring Latino artists, Mexican rodeos and food festivals.”

The financial terms of the project weren’t released. FSG didn’t say if the venue will retain the Lucky Club name. But the renovations will wrap up in December.

For Fifth Street, Extension of Trend

FSG is no stranger to catering to the Latino community. Last month, the operator announced the launch of JefeBet.com — a Spanish-language media hub and sports betting portal.

The company has focused on the Latino community for nearly two decades with brick-and-mortar offerings, including the Lucky Club and Silver Nugget Casino. That emphasis could prove prescient over time for two simple reasons. First, the Latino demographic is the fastest-growing group in the US. Second, other gaming companies aren’t earnestly competing with FSG on this front.

Potentially adding to the case for FSG’s Lucky Club facelift is Nevada’s growing Latino population, coupled with the state bordering Arizona and California — homes to two of the largest Latino populations in the US.

FSG describes Lucky club as “a value-based hotel offering rooms & dining at reasonable rates, and has over 300 slots and features the newest electronic gaming machines. They are a favorite with the local Hispanic community and feature Latin Karaoke, weekly Loteria, & authentic Mexican dining in Lucy’s restaurant.”

The venue is about 10 minutes from the Strip.

FSG Has Expansive Vegas Footprint

In addition to Lucky Club, FSG’s Las Vegas presence includes the Downtown Grand Hotel and Casino, the Western, Siegel Slots & Suites, and the Silver Nugget Casino & Event Center.

The Silver Nugget Casino & Event Center has its own Latino focus, with a Mexican entertainment experience featuring live bands and rodeo stars.

FSG is largely focused on the Las Vegas locals market, which could be compelling, particularly as more Californians, including those of Latino heritage, flee that state’s high real estate prices and taxes in favor of Nevada’s friendlier cost of living.