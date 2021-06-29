Fatal Stabbing Outside MGM Grand Detroit, Casino Violence Continues

Posted on: June 29, 2021, 06:43h.

Last updated on: June 29, 2021, 11:08h.

A 59-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside of MGM Grand Detroit Casino early Tuesday morning. The deadly incident comes three months after a murder at another Detroit gaming property.

A Detroit Police Department cruiser, shown here. Tuesday, police investigated an early morning fatal stabbing outside of MGM Grand Detroit Casino. (Image: WXYZ)

Police did not reveal details on Tuesday’s knifing in a department Facebook post. It is unknown if there is a suspect in the case.

The stabbing is believed to have taken place after midnight, according to WXYZ, a local TV station. The search for evidence and witnesses continued Tuesday morning.

Motor City Casino Murder

In March, Detroit’s Motor City Casino parking garage was the scene of a fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man.

Nicholas White, 27, was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm charges in connection with the March shooting, the Detroit News reported. If convicted, White faces a sentence of up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The shooting occurred on the second level of the Motor City Casino garage. The identity of the March homicide victim was Kermit McCants, 25, of Clinton Township, Mich.

It appears McCants got into a dispute with a 25-year-old woman, believed to be his girlfriend. Then, White joined the fracas and tried to intervene on behalf of the woman, Click on Detroit, a local online site, reported.

As the confrontation unfolded, White repeatedly shot McCants while in the garage, police said. White then allegedly sped away in a car. Detroit police later apprehended White in Detroit, MLive, a regional online news site, reported.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital. But soon he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Crowd Violence Greektown Casino

Earlier this month, a heated disagreement between two groups erupted into a violent dispute outside of Detroit’s Greektown Casino. It involved dozens of what appeared to be younger individuals.

Participants were seen pushing cops. Officers tried to apprehend and handcuff multiple suspects.

By the time it was over, cops were injured and suspects were arrested. Some 13 guns were confiscated during the evening by police.

“We have reviewed the social media post showing officers attempting to break up a number of fights and effect several arrests,” police said in a statement released this month to Casino.org. “All body camera and fixed camera footage will be reviewed to ascertain all of the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The DPD confirmed that individuals “from that group were taken into custody and that members of the DPD were injured during the altercation.”