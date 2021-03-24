Detroit’s Motor City Casino Parking Garage Alleged Shooter Faces Murder Charge

Posted on: March 24, 2021, 11:16h.

Last updated on: March 24, 2021, 11:37h.

A Detroit man is scheduled to appear in criminal court Wednesday for Sunday’s fatal shooting in the Motor City Casino parking garage. Nicholas White, 27, was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm charges, the Detroit News reported.

Detroit’s Motor City Casino shown above. Police have arrested a man for Sunday’s murder inside the property’s parking garage. (Image: Detroit Free Press)

Authorities also revealed the identity of the homicide victim. He is Kermit McCants, who was 25. He lived in Clinton Township.

The shooting occurred around 1:48 am on the second level of the Motor City Casino garage. It appears McCants got into a dispute with a 25-year-old woman, believed to be his girlfriend.

Then, White joined the fracas and tried to intervene on behalf of the woman, Click on Detroit, a local online site, reported.

As the confrontation unfolded, White repeatedly shot McCants while in the garage, police said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of his wounds. But soon he was pronounced dead by doctors.

White allegedly sped away in a car after the shooting. Detroit police apprehended White at about 11:48 am Sunday in Detroit, MLive, a regional online news site, reported.

On Tuesday, he was formerly arrested. He is to be arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court.

White Could Be Sentenced to Life in Prison

If convicted, White faces a sentence of up to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

Members of the public who have further information on the crime can call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

On Sunday morning, Motor City Casino released a statement to WXYZ, a local TV station, which said, “The security of our guests and employees is our top priority.

“Early this morning, there was an incident in our parking structure. This is an ongoing investigation, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement agencies.”

Nationally, parking garages and lots at gaming properties were frequently the location of violent crimes in the past year, according to a report from Casino.org.

Detroit Casinos See Recent 29 Percent Drop in Win

Overall, Detroit’s three casinos collectively won close to $86.4 million in February. That’s a 29 percent year-over-year decline.

The February gross gaming revenue (GGR) statement provided by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) includes wins on brick-and-mortar slots and table games. It also includes money won from in-person retail sports betting.

MGM reported GGR of $34.4 million for February. Motor City saw $31.2 million. Greektown was third at $20.8 million.