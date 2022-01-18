‘Suncity Exec’ Gets Prison for Refusing to Answer Police Questions

A woman arrested in November as part of Macau’s Suncity investigation has been sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended, for refusing to cooperate with authorities.

Suncity’s Macau junket arm was officially dissolved on December 1, a month after the arrest of Chau and the mysterious “Ho.” (Image: Business Standard)

Macau Business reports she was one of 11 people detained on November 27, along with Suncity chairman and CEO Alvin Chau. They are being held on suspicion of criminal association, illicit gambling exploitation, and money laundering.

In a statement Monday, Macau’s judiciary police said the woman, identified only by her last name, “Ho,” had refused to answer questions during interviews. This was despite being informed by “the police and the Prosecutor’s Delegate of her rights and duties.”

Under Macau law, failure to testify without just cause is a crime punishable by up to three years in prison.

Ho was referred to Macau’s Court of First Instance. At her sentencing, the judge noted that in addition to denying her transgression, she expressed no remorse for her actions. The suspended sentence is contingent on a “donation” of 5,000 pacatas (US$623) within the next three months.

Macao News reports the woman is believed to be one of Suncity Group’s senior executives. Casino.org has been unable to find any women at the company named Ho who fulfilled such a role. However, there is one high-level female executive with that name listed at a well-known Suncity subsidiary. But Casino.org is unable to verify that this is the same person mentioned in the police statement. “Ho” is a very common last name in the region.