Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino Sees Fatal Vehicle Accident Outside Venue, Three Dead.

Posted on: February 25, 2022, 08:25h.

Last updated on: February 25, 2022, 09:07h.

A two-vehicle automobile accident outside Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack Wednesday evening resulted in three fatalities.

The scene of a deadly vehicle accident outside Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack is captured by 6ABC’s helicopter on February 23, 2022. Three people are dead as a result of the violent crash, but few details on the incident have been confirmed by local law enforcement pending further investigation. (Image: 6ABC)

First responders were on the scene of the crash just moments after the incident occurred around 8:30 pm the night of February 23. Chester police said the crash happened at the intersection of Harrah’s Boulevard and E. 4th Street.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the accident involved guests who were either departing and/or arriving at the Caesars Entertainment-operated casino. While Harrah’s Boulevard is primarily an entryway to the casino, the road can also be used to access nearby businesses, as well as a state penitentiary.

Police say the crash involved an SUV and a four-door sedan. The accident resulted in the SUV rolling over towards the north side of the intersection. The car slammed into a light pole.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim succumbed to their injuries at a nearby hospital. Two others involved in the wreck remain hospitalized.

Chester police and the Delaware County Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.

Harrah’s did not issue a comment on the deadly accident outside its business. Police are also refraining from speculating on a cause for the accident pending reconstruction of the accident. The names of the three victims have not yet been revealed.

Casino Entry

Harrah’s Philadelphia is located roughly 10 miles southwest of the city’s downtown along the Delaware River.

The property’s main entrance to Harrah’s Blvd. off of E. 4th Street — also known as Industrial Highway — does come equipped with a stoplight. But the intersection, the site of this week’s fatal crash, permits vehicles exiting from the casino to make a right turn during a red light. E. 4th Street is a four-lane highway.

The access point can get busy during peak times for Harrah’s. In addition to guests, the casino employs more than 700 people.

Harrah’s Philly slot machines won $140.6 million from gamblers in 2021, a 20% rebound from 2020. Table game income topped $46.3 million — 12% better than 2020.

Harrah’s retail sportsbook is a minor player in the state’s expanded sports betting market. The casino’s Caesars Sportsbook kept $1.8 million of the money wagered last year.

Harrah’s Philadelphia Backstory

Harrah’s Philadelphia’s harness horseracing track replaced a former shipbuilding campus. Racing began in September of 2006.

The former Caesars Entertainment entity constructed the track with the sole purpose of satisfying slot machine licensing requirements with the state. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board issued Harrah’s Philadelphia a slots license the same year the venue’s racetrack began operations.

The casino was afforded table game privileges in 2012 when the state expanded gaming. Harrah’s Philly implemented sports betting in early 2019 following another legislative expansion of commercial gaming in the commonwealth.

Harrah’s features more than 2,000 slots and video poker machines, nearly 110 table games, and a Caesars Sportsbook lounge.