FanDuel to Rebrand TVG, Air Sports Betting Content and Live Events on Network, Streaming Service

Posted on: August 25, 2022, 02:36h.

Last updated on: August 25, 2022, 03:41h.

FanDuel Group on Thursday announced that it intends to rebrand TVG, a US-based horse racing broadcast network, into a broader-based sports network. It will have an accompanying streaming service as well.

A publicity shot of Kay Adams. The former NFL Network host will anchor a show on FanDuel TV, a rebranding of the TVG Network when it hits the airwaves next month. (Image: FanDuel)

FanDuel TV would become the first linear/digital network devoted to sports betting, according to a FanDuel news release. Flutter Entertainment owns FanDuel and TVG.

The transition will take place in September, the release stated, although the exact date is not specified.

The announcement was not a surprise. Legal Sports Report wrote last month about FanDuel’s plan to rebrand TVG, which is available on scores of cable services and streaming providers like FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu.

FanDuel also announced that former NFL Network host Kay Adams will appear on an 11 am ET show every weekday focusing on sports and entertainment. The new network also will carry content from FanDuel ambassador Pat McAfee and Bill Simmons’ sports and pop culture mashup, The Ringer. The network will also carry Lisa Kerney’s More Ways to Win, which has been streaming on FanDuel’s website.

FanDuel+, the over-the-top streaming service, will be available on platforms like Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

FanDuel TV to Air Live Sports from Abroad

But FanDuel TV won’t just offer sports betting and sports talk. The company intends to air thousands of hours of live sports content on the network and streaming service. A deal with Sportradar will allow FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ to carry pro basketball from Australia, China, France, and Germany.

FanDuel TV is the first network designed from the ground up to be watched by viewers with their phone in hand,” said Mike Raffensperger, Chief Commercial Officer, FanDuel. “We intend for FanDuel TV to sit at the intersection of live sports and interactive content and believe Kay is the best example of an on-air talent who can bring fans closer to the narratives of the games they care about most. Our goal is to provide fans compelling programming to watch and wager on in tandem with our mobile app.”

Kevin Hennessy, FanDuel’s director of publicity, told Casino.org Thursday the company has no plans for the time being to pursue contracts with major sports leagues in North America.

Horse Racing Still a Focus

While FanDuel will take over TVG, that does not mean it’s going completely away from horse racing. The network will continue to cover racing, including meets at some of the top tracks in the county.

“TVG has been the undisputed leader in the horse racing space for the past 20 years, and the launch of FanDuel TV creates an exciting new platform for the next 20 years,” added Raffensperger. “FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ will accelerate the renaissance racing is enjoying and repackage the sport for a new generation of mobile-enabled fans, while also bringing new leagues and sports to the US market. We plan to offer more live sports than any network in America.”

The launch of FanDuel TV comes at a time when the sport of horse racing is looking at ways to integrate itself with the sports betting community. Monmouth Park in New Jersey unveiled fixed-odds wagering on its races earlier this year. In addition, fixed-odds may soon become available in Colorado and Louisiana.

Beyond that, Churchill Downs Inc. and NYRA, two heavyweights in racing, are working together to get pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing and sports betting platforms.

FanDuel currently operates an advanced deposit wagering service built off of TVG’s platform. It also sponsors races at Kentucky Downs and has sponsored a Breeders’ Cup race.