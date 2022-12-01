Firecreek Crossing Slated to Be Reno’s Newest Casino

Elevation Entertainment is planning a new casino-resort in Reno, marking another addition to the flourishing Northern Nevada market.

Downtown Reno, Nevada. Elevation Entertainment is planning a new casino-hotel in the city. (Image: Visit The USA)

For now, the planned gaming venue is known as the Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino and would be the first from-the-ground-up casino-hotel in the city in several decades.

Our vision for the gaming entertainment industry is to take well located gaming establishments with strong customer bases and turn them into vibrant, exciting, and elaborate entertainment destinations that will appeal to the entire marketplace,” according to California-based Elevation Entertainment.

The company has several commercial and residential real estate projects under its belt, including two Golden State gaming venues. Elevation operates Seven Mile Casino in Chula Vista in the San Diego area and Stones Gambling Hall in the Sacramento region.

Reno Booming, Becoming Competitive Market

The Reno casino market, which includes gaming venues in Lake Tahoe and Sparks, will always be little brother to Las Vegas in the Nevada gaming scene. But the Northern Nevada market is flourishing and becoming more competitive in the process.

Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino will be the newest casino in Reno, following the debut of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks earlier this year. Legends Bay is the first from-the-ground-up casino in Sparks in nearly three decades.

Additionally, Monarch Casino & Resort is renovating Atlantis Casino Resort Spa Reno, which is widely considered one of the market’s top-rated integrated resorts. Century Casinos is in the process of acquiring the Nugget Sparks and is expected to renovate that property in some form.

As noted by Elevation Entertainment CEO Ryan Stone in an interview with the Reno Gazette-Journal, the city’s demographics are favorable.

While nearby Lake Tahoe is home to famed ski resorts and other outdoor recreation, Reno is attracting companies, such as Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, and Tesla, contributing to an unemployment rate below three percent — far below Nevada and national averages.

Stone mentioned in the interview Elevation considered opening another gaming venue in its home state. But California’s draconian COVID-19 lockdown measures and hostile business environment compelled to the company to look to neighboring Nevada.

Firecreek Crossing Details

In addition to 201 guestrooms, 48 suites, and a casino, Firecreek will feature a lobby bar, beer garden, multiple restaurants, and a food court, as well as a public park.

The new gaming venue will be located at Kietzke Lane and South Virginia Street. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Station Casinos parent Red Rock Resorts eyed a development at a nearby location. But the health crisis was a hurdle to that effort.

Red Rock has since sold some of its acreage in the Reno area and is focusing on its home market of Las Vegas, looking to double its footprint there by 2030. Red Rock’s departure from the market opened the door for smaller players such as Elevation Entertainment to enter the market.