Dustin Johnson Wins FedEx Cup Playoffs, Captures $15M Prize

Posted on: September 8, 2020, 08:20h.

Last updated on: September 8, 2020, 08:24h.

Dustin Johnson is the 2020 FedEx Cup champion, the world’s best golfer dominating the playoffs by winning two of the three events to go home with more than $15 million.

Dustin Johnson couldn’t be caught at East Lake during the 2020 TOUR Championship. (Image: John Bazemore/AP)

Johnson arrived at East Lake as the heavy favorite, as his lead in the points standings afforded him a two-stroke handicap advantage prior to round one. DJ was at +185 to win the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, each $100 wager on those odds netting $185.

Johnson has never played better. He won The Northern Trust — the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs — by a staggering 11 strokes. It was only the third time in the history of the PGA Tour that a player finished 30 under in a four-round tournament.

DJ followed it up by going into extra holes at the BMW Championship with rival Jon Rahm. He lost when the Spaniard rolled in a 66-footer on the first playoff hole.

Being a FedEx Cup champion is something that I really wanted to do. I wanted to hold that trophy at the end of the day. It was something that I wanted to accomplish during my career,” Johnson said Sunday.

With the world’s best player receiving two strokes on the 30-man field, Johnson attracted a flurry of betting action, both in terms of tickets and money.

Johnson Bets

Though there wasn’t much value in wagering on Johnson, that didn’t stop some bettors from putting up large amounts of cash on the 2016 US Open champ.

FanDuel said it took a $10,000 bet on Johnson that won $28,000. The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas reported taking a $16,500 wager on 2/1 odds that won $33,000.

Johnson had plenty of bettors and fans rooting for him Sunday, including President Donald Trump.

“Congratulations to Dustin Johnson on not only a great winning streak and golf season, but on capping it off with a fantastic PGA Tour Championship and becoming the 2020 FEDEXCUP Champion. Dustin is a true WINNER in so many ways!” Trump tweeted.

Johnson became the first No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup entering the playoffs to go on to win since Tiger Woods did it back in 2009.

US Open Odds

Johnson will be back on the course September 17-20 when the world’s best players arrive in New York at Winged Foot for the US Open. DJ is the betting favorite at the SuperBook, his odds of capturing his second major at 10/1.

Rory McIlroy and Rahm are next at 12/1, and Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas rounding out the top five at 14/1.

Phil Mickelson returns to Winged Foot where in 2006 he collapsed on the final hole. Heading into the 72nd hole with a one-shot lead, Lefty made a double-bogey six to lose by one to Geoff Ogilvy. Afterwards, Mickelson said, “I just can’t believe I did that. I’m such an idiot.”

With a victory at the US Open, Mickelson would cap off the career grand slam. Oddsmakers say it’s unlikely, his odds at 60/1.