Jackpot: ‘Dragon Link’ Slot Player Hits $1M Progressive Payout at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Posted on: August 26, 2022, 03:02h.

Last updated on: August 25, 2022, 07:35h.

Dragon Link is best known among slots enthusiasts for delivering life-changing wins. The popular title from Aristocrat Gaming has done it again.

Slots players gamble at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on July 11, 2022. A recent guest at the casino hit a more than $1 million progressive jackpot playing “Dragon Link Golden Century.” (Image: Seminole Casino Coconut Creek)

A very lucky player at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in Florida on Wednesday hit a Dragon Link Golden Century progressive jackpot worth more than $1 million. The casino, which is owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, said the player won $1,099,858 on a $25 spin.

Aristocrat’s Dragon Link series followed the company’s Lightning Link platform. The game series features a colorful Asian-themed display. The Golden Century version incorporates Dragon Link’s famous Hold & Spin feature, with a chance to win up to 250x the player’s bet.

But to win Dragon Link Golden Century’s grand prize, a player must hit the progressive jackpot. Progressives pool slot machines together, with a small portion of each bet going to an ever-growing jackpot until the luckiest of players hits the grand prize.

Dragon Link progressives are linked at Seminole Coconut Creek, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

The lucky winner opted to remain anonymous, casino officials told Casino.org. Following the hit, the Dragon Link progressive jackpot reset to $1 million.

Dragons on Fire

This week’s more than $1 million Dragon Link payout is the third seven-digit progressive win on the slot series at Seminole Coconut Creek this year alone. It also marks the eighth $1 million or more slot jackpot win on the Dragon Link series at all Seminole casinos in Florida in 2022. The Seminole Tribe counts six casinos in Florida.

Players at Coconut Creek have been fortunate this year. The Seminole casino says its 2,200 slot machines have paid out nearly $624 million in winnings this year.

Progressive slot machines place some of the monies wagered into a jackpot pool. The amount of the jackpot progresses with each credit bet. Individual slot machines can have a progressive jackpot, or two or more can be linked together to allow more than one person to compete for the jackpot. Payouts or jackpots can change your life,” a statement from the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek explained.

A popular myth among some gamblers is that a slot machine won’t hit again soon after a jackpot was recently won. But that myth has long been dispelled, as slot machine outcomes are entirely random, determined by a computer’s random number generator (RNG).

For more clarity on the rumors that slots can be “due,” check out Corey Levitan’s “Vegas Myths Busted” series on Casino.org.

Randomness is Excitement

The Seminole Tribe says the randomness of when a slot machine or progressive hits is why casino gambling is so thrilling and entertaining.

“Even if a slot machine just paid a big win, the next spin could win as well,” the tribe said. “The uncertainty of when the next win will take place is what generates the excitement of playing slots.”

For gamblers not swayed by the casino’s assurance that slots can win anytime, the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek also offers more than 65 live dealer table games, plus a 20-table poker room.