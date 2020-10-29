DraftKings Robins Honored as US Executive of the Year at 2020 Global Gaming Awards

On Wednesday, Jason Robins, the co-founder, CEO, and chairman of the board for DraftKings, turned 40. The day before he tweeted how his life changed over the past decade, which included creating the fantasy sports company that’s now become a sports betting giant.

Jason Robins, co-founder, CEO, and board chair for DraftKings, won the 2020 American Gaming Executive of the Year Award, which was presented Tuesday during the Global Gaming Awards, (Image: C-SPAN)

That decade also culminated with him winning the American Gaming Executive of the Year Award during the 2020 Global Gaming Awards. The awards, organized by Gambling Insider, were revealed Tuesday in conjunction with the Global Gaming Expo.

The past year has been a busy one for the Boston-based sports entertainment and technology company. It launched sportsbooks in New Hampshire, Iowa, Colorado, West Virginia, and Illinois. It also launched iGaming in both Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

And like other sportsbooks DraftKings had to deal with the unexpected months-long sports shutdown due to the COVID-19 crisis.

But the biggest news surrounding DraftKings was its move to become a publicly traded company, which culminated in April. Over the next six months, the company’s stock exploded, reaching a high of $64.19 earlier this month. The stock though has lost about $25 in value since then.

Still, those achievements were enough to make Robins the award winner, though he credited the DraftKings team and his fellow co-founders, President Matt Kalish and COO Paul Liberman, for the success the company’s achieved in the past year.

It’s been a tremendous year of highs for the company and a really challenging year watching what’s going on in the world,” Robins said during the presentation show, which was held virtually this year. “I think that really for us continuing to be able to bring joy and enjoyment and entertainment to people during this challenging time has been a real silver lining. And we’re very grateful for that opportunity.”

Robins was among 25 gaming industry executives nominated for the executive award.

Rush Street Interactive, GeoComply Honored

Other winners included Rush Street Interactive, which won Digital Operator of the Year.

Among the Illinois-based company’s achievements this year were 650 percent revenue growth over the past year and positioning itself as the leading online casino operator in the country, according to Eilers & Krejcik.

It’s the first time Rush Street has won the award.

“To win in the Digital Operator category demonstrates just how good Rush Street Interactive’s product offering is and how far they have gotten in the fast evolving and growing online arena,” Gambling Insider COO Julian Perry said.

GeoComply became a three-time winner when it received the Responsible Business of the Year. The Vancouver-based company offer geolocation services for online gaming providers and earlier this year unveiled PlayPause, an online tool designed to promote responsible gaming by allowing those who have self-excluded in one state carry those protections elsewhere across the country.

“We remain absolutely committed to addressing the compliance, fraud prevention and responsible gaming challenges of players, regulators, legislators and our platform partners as our industry continues to develop and grow,” said Anna Sainsbury, GeoComply’s founder and chair.

Aristocrat, Seminole, SG Receive Multiple Awards

Three companies ended up being big winners on the night as they won multiple awards.

Aristocrat took home three, including Land-Based Industry Supplier of the Year as well as Land-Based Product for its Marsx Cabinet. The company’s Dollar Storm also won Slot of the Year.

Seminole Gaming won twice, for Land-Based Operator of the Year and the Florida company’s The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood claimed Property of the Year honors.

In addition, Scientific Games earned two accolades. Its Contactless Gaming Solution won Product Innovation of the Year, while Opengaming took home Digital Product of the Year.