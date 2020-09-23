AGA’s Responsible Gaming Education Week Focuses on Technological Advancements

Posted on: September 22, 2020, 10:39h.

Last updated on: September 22, 2020, 10:39h.

Last week, the American Gaming Association held its annual Responsible Gaming Education Week, which puts a spotlight on efforts by the industry to promote ways players can set limits on their betting behavior.

The American Gaming Association held its Responsible Gaming Education Week last week, and the week was highlighted by the announcement of new partnerships and new services to help combat problem gaming. (Image: PsychMed.com.au)

Technology was a major focus of the week. One major vendor unveiled a new service bettors and operators can use across state lines, and two companies vying in the cashless gaming realm have partnered with UNLV to further discuss how their technological solutions can lead to safer playing.

In addition, the first US major professional sports organization teamed with the AGA to develop a responsible gaming public service campaign for fans.

As always, if you need help, call or text the National Council on Problem Gaming at 800-522-4700 or use their online chat service. The Council’s confidential helplines can connect you with nearby resources to help with your problem gaming issue.

NASCAR, AGA Partner to Promote Responsible Gaming

NASCAR has partnered with the AGA to develop a co-branded campaign based on the Association’s “Have a Game Plan” initiative. It comes on the heels of several partnerships with gaming companies, including Penn National, BetMGM, and EquiLottery Games.

The “Know When to Pit” messaging will appear on the stock car organization’s social media platforms as well as part of public service announcements on national radio. The information will also appear on NASCAR’s BetCenter website.

“Ensuring that our fans have the resources to bet responsibly is a founding principle of our gaming strategy,” said Scott Warfield, NASCAR’s managing director for gaming. “The AGA uniquely understands the convergence of legal betting, sports, and responsible gaming. As sports bettors increasingly engage with NASCAR, we look forward to working together to promote bettor education and resources that help prepare our fans for the rapidly expanding legal sports betting landscape.”

GeoComply Unveils Multi-State Exclusion Tool

Gaming technology vendor GeoComply unveiled PlayPause, which the Canadian-based company said was created to help enhance responsible betting program for online gaming.

PlayPause allows customers who have self-excluded in one state to carry those protections into another state. It also helps operators identify customers who have opted for the voluntary protection in one state but try to play in another.

Keith Whyte, executive director for the National Council on Problem Gaming (NCPG), said rolling out a multi-state exclusion tool has long been a priority in the gaming industry.

The NCPG applauds the creation of PlayPause,” Whyte said. “This is a prime example of how technology and innovation can be leveraged to advance consumer protection and foster a more effective responsible gaming framework across the gambling and sports betting industries.”

GeoComply also announced the company will make the service available to all operators at no cost through a newly created nonprofit organization called Conscious Gaming.

UNLV Institute Creates Cashless Gaming Collaborative

In addition, the UNLV International Gaming Institute announced the creation of an industry collaborative focusing on the industry’s move toward cashless gaming.

Sightline Payments and Global Payment Gaming Solutions have already signed on to work with institute leaders in providing regulators with the information they will need to make decisions about cashless gaming and how the technology can be used to promote responsible gaming practices.

“To date, RG policy on cashless wagering has been driven more by perception rather than data,” said Alan Feldman, a distinguished fellow for responsible gaming at the UNLV institute. “Very little scientific research exists on actual customer behavior when cashless systems are deployed. As a result, policies can be based on worries or beliefs rather than facts and scientific methodologies. It is thus important to evaluate and study the potential unintended consequences of these current policies in order to inform future RG policy.”