Donald Trump 2024 Odds Lengthen on Possible New York Indictment

Posted on: March 10, 2023, 01:14h.

Last updated on: March 10, 2023, 01:14h.

Former President Donald Trump hopes to regain occupancy of the White House through the November 2024 presidential election. If he does, he would become only the second US president to serve two non-consecutive terms with President Grover Cleveland, who was the 22nd and 24th commander-in-chief.

Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Gaylord National Resort in Oxon Hill, Md. The former president is mounting another run at the US presidency. (Image: AP)

Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign in November. Though a considerable faction of the Republican Party is said to be ready for a new leader, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) the leading candidate for that job, Trump remains the face of the GOP.

His odds of securing another four years in Washington have fluctuated since his November campaign announcement. But news this week that prosecutors in New York City are likely to bring a criminal indictment against the 45th president has lengthened the billionaire’s re-election chances.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina confirmed to the Associated Press this week that his client has been invited to testify before a New York grand jury. Such invitations often precede a formal criminal indictment.

If Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, does bring charges against Trump for his alleged hush money provided to former porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 ahead of the US election, it would be the first time in US history that a former president has been indicted.

The grand jury is probing whether Trump’s involvement in a $130,000 payment to Daniels to keep her from going public about a sexual encounter she had years earlier with the former casino owner violated criminal laws. It isn’t clear what charges are being considered.

Trump Enthusiasm

Trump, who knows have to rally his base, has seemingly struggled to ignite enthusiasm among other Republicans who are looking to DeSantis or possibly former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley or Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) to become the party’s next leader.

Trump’s campaign kickoff was a lackluster event, with the former president’s 2024 odds lengthening in the days following the announcement.

New York prosecutors considering criminal charges against Trump have convinced some political bettors on PredictIt to abandon their recent Trump positions. On the PredictIt market asking who will win the GOP’s 2024 nomination for president, Trump’s shares have declined two cents to 39 cents. DeSantis has subsequently gained value, with his shares now at 42 cents.

Trump Denies Wrongdoing

Speaking on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the New York district attorney is playing politics.

I did absolutely nothing wrong, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels,” Trump said. “This is a political witch-hunt, trying to take down the leading candidate, by far, in the Republican Party.”

US sportsbooks are prohibited from accepting political bets. But bookmakers in the UK have Trump at around +350 (7/2, implied odds of 22.2%) to win in 2024. A $100 bet on those odds and a Trump victory would net $350.

President Joe Biden is the 2024 betting front-runner at +250 (5/2, implied odds of 28.5%). DeSantis is slightly behind Trump at +360. VP Kamala Harris is next at a distant +3100.