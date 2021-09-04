Dennis Rodman Las Vegas Bender Will Become A Feature-Length Movie

Dennis Rodman learned the hard way that what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Las Vegas. More than two decades after the NBA superstar’s jaunt to Sin City in January of 1998, Hollywood producers plan to turn his wild vacation into a scripted film.

Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra party in a Las Vegas nightclub in 1998. The couple’s scandalous trip is being turned into a Hollywood movie. (Image: Getty)

Rodman’s Las Vegas adventure was documented in the hit Netflix series “The Last Dance.”

Now, his notorious trip with then-girlfriend Carmen Electra is being used as the basis for a new movie.

“48 Hours in Vegas” is a fictional recanting of Rodman and Electra’s Las Vegas stay. But instead of the Chicago Bulls player taking some time away from the team in the middle of the 1997-98 NBA season to visit Las Vegas, as was actually the case, the Hollywood version of the story puts his trip to the casino town smack in the middle of the NBA Finals.

Dennis refused to follow the herd. That is what made him a target and it’s also what made him a star,” a release on the production explained.

“This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know,” the project statement continued. Rodman is listed as an executive producer.

Vegas Trip

In an episode of “The Last Dance,” Bulls coach Phil Jackson approaches Michael Jordan, telling him Rodman is in need of some time away from the team. Jordan and Jackson both initially opposed the request, but conceded 48 hours to their outlandish forward.

Rodman and Electra decided on Las Vegas. The team didn’t hear from him during the two-day affair, nor after he was supposed to be back with the club.

Little has been detailed on how exactly Rodman and Electra spent their 48 hours, which turned into several days. But what is known is that the couple wed at the Little Chapel of the Flowers, a ceremony that was annulled nine days later after Rodman said he was of “unsound mind” during the nuptials.

With Rodman executive producing the film, details are sure to emerge on the pair’s casino antics.

In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun — or maybe more dangerous — to party with,” the Lionsgate’s promo added. “There’s only one Dennis Rodman.”

After Rodman failed to return to the team, Jackson and Jordan traveled to Las Vegas and reportedly pulled their teammate from a casino hotel room.

No Stranger to Las Vegas

Dennis Rodman fancies an occasional spree to Sin City.

Five years after his scandalous trip with Electra, Rodman crashed on a motorcycle outside a Las Vegas strip club in October of 2003. Metro police subsequently arrested Rodman on a drunken-driving charge.

Rodman pled no contest in April of 2004 to the drunk driving charge. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to home detention for 30 days. He was also banned from driving in the state of Nevada for a year unless he used a car equipped with an ignition interlock device that prevents the vehicle from starting until an adequate breath alcohol test is taken.