Connecticut Man Allegedly Ran Storefront Gambling Joint While Imprisoned

Posted on: February 3, 2023, 08:41h.

Last updated on: February 3, 2023, 09:16h.

A Connecticut man is due in court later this month on charges he ran an illegal gaming operation even though he was incarcerated in a state prison at the time.

Andrew Stern in a mug shot, pictured above. He allegedly ran an illegal gaming joint while he was in prison. (Image: Connecticut Post)

The defendant, Andrew Stern, 28, who has since been released from custody, was charged late last month with illegal gambling, possession of a gambling device, and gambling premises as a nuisance — in connection with the illicit gaming joint, CT Insider, a regional news site, reported.

Stern was released after posting a $10K bond. He is to appear in New Britain Superior Court on February 15.

The operation, called “The Club Hou$e,” was located in a South Main Street storefront in the center of Plymouth, Conn, some 72 miles west of Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Windows to the illicit business were blocked with curtains that didn’t let the light through, police said. Passersby could not see through the windows, either. Local police found out about the gaming operation in May when two victims notified officers they had been assaulted at the gambling venue.

Officers searched the storefront where they found a poker table, poker chips, and a betting wheel. Police also spoke to Andrew Stern’s brother, David Stern, 31 of Thomaston, Conn., who said he was running the gaming operation for his incarcerated brother.

The brothers said they gave their friends the chance to play on the tables, police said.

Lucrative Games

It turned out the operation’s games were announced on social media sites, WFSB, a local TV station, reported. Games at the site generated up to $2,000 a night, police said. Also, the gambling club took 10% from each poker hand police later learned, WFSB said.

David Stern was arrested in August in connection with the case. He was charged with illegal gambling, possession of a gambling device, and gambling premises as a nuisance — the same charges pending against his brother.

Both brothers’ cases are still pending at New Britain Superior Court. If convicted on the gambling charges, the brothers could face lengthy incarcerations.

Also arrested at that time was Christopher Tourville, 33, of Barkhamsted, Conn., according to WFSB. He was charged with third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, and illegal gambling. It appears Tourville was somehow linked to the assault incident, WFSB said.

It is unclear how Tourville’s case was adjudicated.