Casino Crime Roundup: Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot People at Casino Bar After Drinks Stopped

Posted on: March 29, 2023, 04:48h.

Last updated on: March 29, 2023, 04:56h.

Andrew Marquis Wallace, 21, was apprehended on Sunday shortly after he said he would shoot people at a bar at Florida’s Seminole Casino Hotel, authorities revealed.

Florida’s Seminole Casino Hotel, pictured above. A man was arrested after he threatened to shoot people at the casino bar after being cut off from drinks, police said. (Image: TripAdvisor)

A bartender had stopped serving alcoholic drinks to Wallace, who appeared inebriated, at the Immokalee, Fla. casino at about 4:49 a.m., Florida TV station WBBH reported.

That led Wallace to say he was going to his car to get a firearm.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies were alerted to the man’s threats. Wallace had left the casino and began to drive away before deputies pulled his car over.

Initially, he told the deputies there was no firearm in the car. He then became unruly while being placed in a patrol car. While deputies placed handcuffs on him, he allegedly admitted there was a gun under the driver’s seat.

Deputies looked inside the car and found a loaded firearm with a laser sight. Deputies also found 15.9 grams of suspected marijuana in the car.

Wallace was booked at the Collier County Jail for possession of marijuana and simple assault, WBBH reported.

Mace Used in Woman vs. Woman Presque Isle Casino Fight

Two women got into a fight outside of Pennsylvania’s Presque Isle Downs & Casino early Saturday.

The struggle took place in the southwest corner of the Erie, Pa. casino parking lot near the valet area.

As the fight concluded, one of the suspects used mace on the other woman’s face, regional news site YourErie.com reported.

Both women are 21 years of age. Neither was identified in media reports.

The woman who was maced was given treatment by responding EMTs with the Perry Highway Hose Company. Pennsylvania State Police said she also was charged with harassment. It’s unclear what led to the struggle.

Man Indicted for Striking Woman with Brick on A.C. Boardwalk

Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, was indicted last week for first-degree attempted murder and other charges for allegedly hitting an elderly woman in the head with a brick on Atlantic City’s boardwalk.

A grand jury handed down the indictment for the January 6 incident. The brick was covered by a T-shirt when it was used to attack the 67-year-old victim.

Cooper was also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess weapons, the Press of Atlantic City reported. His case was turned over to local courts for prosecution.

A passerby prevented the assault from continuing, and Atlantic City police were notified.

The victim suffered bleeding on her head and was treated at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

The two people involved didn’t know each other before the incident.