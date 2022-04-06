Clark County Commission OK’s Las Vegas Strip Closure for NFL Draft

Posted on: April 6, 2022, 08:55h.

Last updated on: April 6, 2022, 11:08h.

At its Tuesday meeting, the Clark County Commission signed off on a massive closure of part of the Las Vegas Strip related to the upcoming NFL Draft.

Bellagio Las Vegas will be the epicenter of the NFL Draft. The Clark County Commission approved road closures on the Strip for the event. (Image: Bloomberg)

The commission unanimously voted to shut down traffic flow between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane from late April 27 through April 30. Lane closures, however, will start in advance of and last beyond the draft, commencing April 13 and running through May 6.

The full closures for the event will begin at 10:00 PM on April 27 and end at 9:00 PM on April 30. The only overnight lanes to be open on April 29 and April 30 will be on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Road to the Bellagio Hotel entrance, and the southbound left-turn lanes and inside thru-lanes at Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard,” according to the commission.

The Bellagio, operated by MGM Resorts International, will be the epicenter of the draft. But lane closures could affect access to the Cosmopolitan, and some traffic access to the Cromwell and Flamingo eastbound and westbound Flamingo Boulevard will also be constrained.

Make Up Dates for Las Vegas

The largest domestic casino center was originally slated to host the NFL Draft in 2020 ahead of the Raiders’ first season in the city.

The coronavirus pandemic derailed those plans, as the NFL opted for a modified version of the traditional draft. Later in 2020, the Raiders played in the new $2 billion Allegiant Stadium without fans in attendance.

The NFL was swift in rescheduling the draft for Las Vegas, and the city also hosted the Pro Bowl earlier this year. On prior visits to Nevada’s largest metropolitan area, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called Las Vegas a Super Bowl city.

More Draft Items

The NFL Draft includes much more than just the player selection process. To that end, Las Vegas makes for an ideal host city. Other draft-related fares include the NFL Draft Experience and Draft Theater, which are placed behind the High Roller and the LINQ, adjacent to Caesars Forum.

At the conclusion of each day of the Draft, the NFL will host FREE concerts in the Draft Theater as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light. Concert viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis, and standing room only,” according to the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (LVCVA).

All of the events associated with the NFL Draft Experience are free and open to the general public. Before attending, fans must download the NFL OnePass app to gain free admission.

“Fans can download the NFL OnePass app to play games at Draft Experience, receive digital content and enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including a grand prize trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona,” adds LVCVA.