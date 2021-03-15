Circa Sports Expands Retail Sportsbook Footprint in Southern Nevada

Posted on: March 15, 2021, 11:36h.

Last updated on: March 15, 2021, 11:54h.

Circa Sports in Nevada is venturing outside of downtown Las Vegas. This week, Circa Sports is adding a fourth retail location by way of the Tuscany Suites and Casino.

The William Hill sportsbook at the Tuscany Casino is seen here last year. The small venue has received an upgrade and will debut as Circa Sports tomorrow, March 16. (Image: Tuscany Suites and Casino)

The sportsbook brand created by downtown Las Vegas visionary Derek Stevens is currently operational at his D Las Vegas, Golden Gate, and Circa casinos. The sportsbook is also accessible online for people located inside Nevada.

The Tuscany Suites and Casino location is replacing the casino’s former William Hill book. It’s located near the main entrance to the resort next to Pub 365.

The Tuscany is located east of the Strip along Flamingo Road behind Bally’s and Paris. The resort’s casino floor features 650 slot machines and a dozen table games.

Along with Nevada, Circa Sports is operational online in Colorado.

Circa Expansion

Circa Sports was developed in conjunction with Stevens’ Circa Resort & Casino, which opened late last year. It marked the first new hotel-casino to be built downtown in four decades.

Sports betting is a major component of Circa. The property claims to offer “The largest sports betting experience in the world.” The main sportsbook is a three-story facility that seats 350 people and comes with a 78 million megapixel display screen that reportedly cost $20 million to build.

On top of the resort is Stadium Swim, a rooftop pool and sportsbook complex that is accessible by a three-story escalator. The destination has a capacity for 4,000 people and features a 143-foot projection screen.

The Circa Sports sportsbook at Tuscany will be much smaller. But it brings the Circa brand much closer to the Strip and provides its customers another location to place a physical wager or cash out their winnings.

Stevens says he hopes to open a Circa Sports location in May at The Pass in Henderson. The casino, which was formerly the Eldorado, is undergoing a rebranding and exterior makeover. It’s the largest of the three casinos on Henderson’s Water Street.

“We look forward to potentially growing Circa Sports in some other Nevada locations as well,” Stevens added. The ultimate goal, he says, is to “shorten the drive” for all Nevadans to reach a Circa sportsbook.

March Madness Returns

One of the most exciting times of the sports betting calendar is about to tip-off, and following a year where the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament was canceled, bettors are more eager than ever. The American Gaming Association says 47 million Americans will place a bet on the 2021 March Madness tournament.

The sports betting landscape has changed dramatically since 2019 — and as a result, tournament betting has transformed,” explained AGA President and CEO Bill Miller.

“As consumers formerly limited to bracket contests now enjoy access to legal sportsbook options, they also plan to place traditional sports bets as March Madness returns.”

Thirteen states have legalized and debuted sports betting since 2019. Legal sports betting is operational in 20 states, plus DC.