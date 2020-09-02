Casinos Increasingly Demand Visitors Wear Only Cloth or Surgical Masks to Curb COVID-19 Spread

Posted on: September 2, 2020, 05:55h.

Last updated on: September 2, 2020, 05:55h.

Two California gaming properties are among the latest venues which will restrict players to wear only cloth or surgical masks to cover their faces while on the gaming floor to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Players at a craps table at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas wore masks when the gaming property reopened in June. (Image: John Locher/Associated Press)

Starting on Monday (September 7), Augustine Casino in Coachella will no longer allow guests to use bandannas, neck gaiters, or masks with openings such as valves, according to NBC News in Palm Springs. On Tuesday (September 1), Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula implemented a similar mask requirement.

The new policy comes as recommendations change from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A Duke University study encouraged health officials to adopt the new requirements.

Using bandannas, masks with openings, or neck gaiters are not as effective to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as are cloth or surgical masks, local California health officials told NBC.

With a vent, smaller particles could potentially enter through that vent. Bandannas and gaiters are not as effective at stopping small droplets,” Brooke Federico, Riverside County public information officer, told NBC.

“This is not [in] reaction to anything that has happened within the casino. We continually monitor the CDC’s guidelines around COVID and how it can spread, and we make adjustments to our policy,” Lindsay Grant, the Augustine casino’s marketing director, was additionally quoted by NBC.

“If someone is uncomfortable wearing a mask, unfortunately, this is not a place they should come,” Grant added. “If someone has the wrong sort of mask, we’ll definitely help them out and give them the correct mask when they step inside.”

Last Friday, the Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa in Cabazon, California, changed its mask policy, too, The Press-Enterprise, a local newspaper based in Riverside, California, reported. San Diego County’s Sycuan Casino Resort updated its mask policy recently as well.

Elsewhere, the Little River Casino Resort in Manistee, Michigan also will no longer allow guests at the tribal gaming property to wear bandannas, masks with valves, or neck gaiters. The new policy starts on next Monday, MLive reported.

Duke University Study Led to Changes

The mask study which was undertaken by Duke researchers showed that a fitted N95 or a three-layer surgical mask are the best among options in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“We have demonstrated a simple optical measurement method to evaluate the efficacy of masks to reduce the transmission of respiratory droplets during regular speech,” a Duke study abstract published in Science Advances last month said.

In proof-of-principle studies, we compared a variety of commonly available mask types and observed that some mask types approach the performance of standard surgical masks, while some mask alternatives, such as neck fleece or bandanas, offer very little protection.”

In March, Casino.org reported that players and visitors to gaming properties in Las Vegas and California began placing protective masks on their faces sporadically in an apparent effort to reduce the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

First, federal health officials urged Americans not to wear facial coverings to prevent the spread of coronavirus. That changed in April, and in July the CDC issued a statement that “there is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield added in the statement. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus — particularly when used universally within a community setting.”

Experts Caution Against Glove Use

Now, casinos nationwide are requiring masks be worn by employees and visitors. But earlier this year the wearing of gloves on casino floors was not recommended by two national experts — USC Professor Paula Cannon and Manisha Juthani, an infectious disease physician at Yale School of Medicine — due in part to a false sense of security.