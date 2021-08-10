Casinos Austria Wins Nagasaki Integrated Resort Race, Project Details Released

Posted on: August 10, 2021, 09:09h.

Last updated on: August 10, 2021, 09:51h.

Casinos Austria International has been deemed the preferred integrated resort (IR) developer in Japan’s Nagasaki.

Casinos Austria plans to build an integrated resort casino near the Huis Ten Bosch Dutch-themed resort (pictured) in Nagasaki, Japan. The casino firm was recognized as Nagasaki’s preferred IR bidder today, August 10, 2021. (Image: Wikipedia Commons)

Just days after the consortium led by Oshidori International Development announced its sudden withdrawal from consideration, the Nagasaki Prefecture government confirmed it’s moving ahead with Casinos Austria.

The prefecture said Casinos Austria achieved the highest mark in its IR evaluation, with a score of 697.0 points. Oshidori and partner Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment was second at 682.8 points, and a consortium led by Japanese hospitality firm The NIKI Inc. a distant third at 667.1 points.

Today, a major hurdle in an extremely complex selection procedure was cleared: Nagasaki Prefecture selected Casinos Austria International as a preferred candidate for the development and operation of an Integrated Casino Resort,” Casinos Austria said in a release. “Effective today, Casinos Austria International is a partner of Nagasaki Prefecture, one of the four prefectures (next to Osaka, Wakayama, and Yokohama) that will apply for one of three casino licenses to be awarded in 2022.”

Casinos Austria was founded in 1977. Today, the casino operator has 25 properties in nine countries, 12 of which are located in Austria. The company’s IR development consortium in Japan includes local partners, as well as the Hyatt Hotel Group.

IR Details

Nagasaki is one of only four cities in Japan that remain in the bidding pool to obtain one of the country’s three forthcoming IR casino licenses. MGM Resorts is the front-runner in Osaka, Yokohama is mulling bids from global casino power players Genting Group and Melco Resorts, and Wakayama is bidding Japan’s central government with a casino scheme from the Clairvest Group.

Osaka and Yokohama are two of the favorites to win licensure, but the latter city might not eventually bid on an IR permit. Yokohama is amid a hotly contested mayoral election, which is set to occur on August 22. Numerous candidates, including front-runner Hachiro Okonogi, say they will rescind the city’s casino candidacy, should they win.

Nagasaki and Casinos Austria will try and woo Japan’s Casino Administration Committee with its IR plan.

According to today’s presser, Casinos Austria and its partners have proposed constructing a casino floor measuring 97,000 square feet, with 2,200 slot machines and 220 table games. The resort blueprint features eight different hotels, conference and exhibition space, and various entertainment facilities.

The IR site is targeted for Huis Ten Bosch in Sasebo City, which is home to Nagasaki’s famed Dutch-themed amusement resort.

Inexplicit Allegations

Oshidori International Development shocked Nagasaki officials by publicly rescinding its Nagasaki IR aspirations. A company statement levied accusations of questionable government dealings in its announcement.

Oshidori has encountered several incidents that make it question whether there have been serious ethical irregularities in the process,” the business stated. The firm added that it is unsure if the review of the casino pitches was “conducted in an ethical manner.”

Mohegan Gaming, which was partnered with Oshidori, has not responded to numerous inquiries from Casino.org.