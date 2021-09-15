Casino Visitors No Longer Likely Delayed at Airports by Nevada License Upgrade

Posted on: September 15, 2021, 09:48h.

Last updated on: September 15, 2021, 09:48h.

Possible delays at Nevada airports caused by recent state-issued driver’s licenses are expected soon to end. The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reported Tuesday the licenses are largely now scannable by high-tech equipment after a technology adjustment.

A recent example of a Nevada driver's license, pictured above.

Earlier this summer, new licenses were given a redesigned bar code. As a result, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents sometimes had to inspect them manually when they were presented as forms of identification.

They could not be scanned successfully using the TSA’s CAT (credential authentication technology) system.

“We received notification from our driver’s license vendor this morning that the problem has been resolved in most of the US,” Nevada DMV spokesman Kevin Malone said in an email Tuesday to Casino.org.

TSA scanners in the Eastern time zone will be updated this week. The rest of the country has been updated.”

Even without the upgrade, Nevadans with a valid government-issued ID can be screened through TSA security checkpoints, he said.

“[They will] be allowed to travel. The TSA will conduct a manual inspection of any photo ID that is not recognized.”

When the new licenses first appeared, the CAT system was not ready for them, Malone explained last week.

New Design, Security Features

The state’s new driver’s licenses have enhanced security features and an updated design. The new license either meets or exceeds national security standards.

They follow the latest security standards set by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, Malone adds. The standards were updated just last year, Malone said.

The rollout of the new Nevada licenses began July 12. Many state residents have yet to receive them.

Licenses that have the older design remain valid until they expire or information on the ID needs to be updated.

Last week, Lorie Dankers, a spokeswoman for the TSA, told Casino.org, “Nevadans with a valid government-issued photo ID will be screened through the security checkpoint and be allowed to travel despite any suggestions to the contrary.”

The Nevada DMV last week suggested to travelers to allow “extra time to complete airport security screening.”

