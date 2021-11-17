Casino Visitor Abducted, Robbed in Philadelphia, Police Search for Bandits

Four suspects are on the loose after allegedly kidnapping a man Sunday from his Philadelphia house. He had just come home after being at Pennsylvania’s Parx Casino.

Philadelphia police respond to kidnapping, robbery. Four suspects remain on the loose. (Image: KYW)

The 46-year-old victim then was driven to an unknown location Sunday morning. Next, he was tied up in a basement.

The incident took place after the man parked his car. Three masked men wearing gloves approached the man. Two or three of them had firearms. They apprehended the victim as he was trying to enter his house.

The bandits then forcibly placed the man in a U-Haul van, according to WPVI, a local TV station. He was forced in the back of the van.

The robbers then drove the victim to a structure. He was tied up after being placed in a basement.

While under their control, they wanted to know about money in his home. The bandits also used the victim’s name to order electronic devices, WPVI said.

Released By Robbers

Later, he was driven in the van to another location and then released. The man was able to walk back to his home, located about two miles away. He then called police to report the crime.

The suspects stole a firearm, credit cards, keys, and shoes from the man’s house. They also stole an unspecified amount of cash.

They also said they would kill him if he reported the incident to police. It is unknown if the man was followed home from the casino.

Members of the public with information or details on the crime can call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

Earlier Murder Linked To Casino

In an unrelated incident in October, Sree Aravapalli, 54, of New Jersey was murdered after he was followed home to Plainsboro, NJ from Pennsylvania’s Parx Casino. At least one robber allegedly broke into his house and then shot Aravapalli. He later died.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident. Devon Melchor, 26, of Upper Darby, Pa. was arrested on Oct. 28 as he tried to board a flight in Florida headed overseas. He was charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Earlier, Jekai Reid-John, 27, of Norristown, Pa. was charged with first-degree murder. He was the one who allegedly shot Aravapalli.

Police said the victim had won about $10,000 at the casino. Initial reports did not reveal how much, if any, of the money was stolen.

The two defendants had begun to tail the victim while he was on the gaming floor at Parx Casino. They followed him in a car as he drove about 30 miles back to his residence.