Casino.org’s Christmas Guide to Las Vegas 2022

Posted on: October 16, 2022, 11:42h.

Last updated on: October 16, 2022, 02:54h.

The Las Vegas Strip doesn’t stop for much, including sleep. Its casinos, shops, bars, restaurants, and (most of its) attractions don’t even close for Christmas. But the Strip does celebrate the holidays in spectacular style, with many resorts going further than just decking their gambling halls with giant trees and blinking lights. Here’s our guide to the most wonderful ways to celebrate the season, Vegas style, going in order from south to north on the Strip.

“A Very Terry Christmas”

Nov. 25-Dec. 27

Liberty Loft, New York New York

3790 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Tickets: $34.95 and up

Terry Fator and his animated crew star in “A Very Terry Christmas,” an annual Vegas tradition. (Image: themusicuniverse.com)

In Terry Fator’s annual holiday-themed show, the “America’s Got Talent”-winning ventriloquist and his puppets celebrate the joy of the seasons by singing and goofing their way through more than a dozen Christmas (and one Hanukkah) classic. Buy tickets at newyorknewyork.com.

Holiday Experience at the Park

Dec. 2-31

Toshiba Plaza

3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Admission: Free

Park MGM’s Christmas celebration includes unscheduled music performances. (Image: hombre1.com)

Every Friday through Sunday in December, and a few select dates in between, carolers will stroll up and down The Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Follow them to Toshiba Plaza, near the Park MGM, and you’ll be greeted by pop-up dining experiences that offer holiday treats like mulled wine, German sausages, and waffles on a stick. There’s also a chance you’ll run into more live entertainment once you’re there.



“Winter Wonderland”

Dates to be announced

Aria

3730 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Admission: Free

Aria’s Christmas display is made entirely of things your doctor doesn’t want you eating. (Image: MGM Resorts)

Edible treats are the materials used to construct this display. The final product takes more than 200 hours to complete, and features a centerpiece of a giant snow globe filled with a happy snowman and a mischievous gingerbread man, donut tower, and tall trees made from 1000 French macarons. Hours are from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

“The Immersive Nutcracker”

Nov. 19-Dec. 30

Lighthouse ArtSpace, The Shops at Crystals

3720 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Tickets: $35

If digital reproductions floating, winking, and then dissolving across screens all around you is how you prefer your Van Gogh paintings, then boy, does The Shops at Crystals have a production of ‘The Nutcracker’ for you. (Image: immersive-nutcracker.com)

From the developers of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, this similar experience features projections of specially filmed scenes and ballet dancers set to Tchaikovsky’s “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and “The March of the Toys.” It will alternate daily with “Immersive Van Gogh” in the same venue. Buy tickets through immersive-nutcracker.com.

The Ice Rink

Nov. 15-Dec. 31

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Skate rentals: $30

Every half hour every evening during the holidays, enjoy a light dusting of snow while overlooking The Strip from a tower at the Cosmopolitan. (Image: tripadvisor.com)

Every holiday season, the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan transforms into a winter wonderland featuring light snowfall, holiday movies, and 4,200 square feet of real ice to skate around. Located on Level 4 of the Boulevard Tower, high above the Strip, the Ice Rink is open 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, and noon to midnight Friday through Sunday. Tickets, including all-day skating access and skate rentals, are available at cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink. Entry around the rink is free.

Bellagio Conservatory and Fountains

Dec. 19-Jan. 1

Bellagio

3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Admission: Free

The longest-running Christmas tradition in Las Vegas is the extravagant decking the Bellagio has given its Conservatory and Botanical Gardens since the resort opened in 1998. (Image: Bellagio)

The annual free holiday display at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens features a larger-than-life snow globe, 42-foot-tall live tree with thousands of lights, playful polar bears made of thousands of carnations, penguins, and a ten-foot long train made from 1,200 red and white roses. On the way out, check out the Bellagio Fountains, which are choreographed to Christmas music. Performances start 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon on Saturdays and holidays, and 11 a.m. on Sundays.

“Enchant the Strip”

Nov. 19-Jan. 1

Resorts World

3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Tickets: $44 and up

The Strip’s largest Christmas attraction opens this season at its newest casino-hotel, Resorts World. (Image: Casino.org)

Last is certainly not least. In fact, the only brand new attraction on our list may end up eclipsing all the others. For the holidays, Resorts World Las Vegas is decking 10 of the 87 acres of vacant land surrounding it. The 85,000 square-foot “Enchant the Strip” will include a walk-through light maze experience, a 100-foot holiday tree, ice skating, live entertainment, Santa visits, interactive games and a holiday marketplace. Buy tickets at enchantchristmas.com.